Portland nonprofit working to provide aid for Venezuelans
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland nonprofit founded by a local group of Venezuelans has been providing thousands of pounds of medical supplies and food for the people who live in the country for the past seven years. Giselle Rincon is the co-founder of the organization — Venezuela's Voice in...
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
tinyhousetalk.com
Why They Think Their $90K THOW Was Worth the Investment
Bre & Destiny wanted to own something before turning 30, but a $500,000 home in the Portland area just wasn’t in the cards for them. That’s when they started looking into tiny homes and realized the $90K price tag was far more manageable. At the moment, they spend...
Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham
Microchip Technology is contemplating a major expansion to its factory in Gresham, according to Oregon officials with direct knowledge of the conversations, which could bring substantial new investment and hundreds of new jobs while extending the site’s future for decades. Microchip’s potential investment comes amid an unprecedented domestic building...
KGW
PCC plans to expand veterinary technician program facilities
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the veterinary world faces staffing shortages, Portland Community Colleges' Rock Creek campus is expanding the Veterinary Technician Program's facilities. A new barn is being built to house the animals students work with. It's set to be done in the fall of 2023. The program takes...
kptv.com
Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s a problem that could have serious consequences, staffing problems at pharmacies causing a back long in prescriptions being filled. Joanna Panza walked into her local Rite Aid in Milwaukie last Friday to find the pharmacy department closed early. At the front of the counter was a handwritten message in sharpie, on a white piece of copy paper, that read they were closed because of an overwhelming amount of prescriptions that needed to be filled. The pharmacy claimed there are more than 1,000 orders backlogged. It was a brief, but important message that set in motion days of frustration for Panza.
Masks still required in Oregon health care facilities this winter, despite recent CDC rules
OREGON, USA — Last month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated rules to no longer require masks at health care facilities if COVID-19 transmission rate is not high, with some exceptions for particular patient conditions. However, Oregon health officials are choosing another path. The Oregon Health...
Vancouver permanently bans new fossil fuel developments
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a permanent ban on new fossil fuel developments after years of temporary moratoriums. While new facilities that distribute, extract, refine or process fossil fuels have been temporarily prohibited by the Vancouver City Council since 2020, the council this week unanimously made the ban permanent, The Columbian reported.
Vancouver teacher wins $100K award for teaching construction, inspiring teens
Evergreen High School construction teacher Bill Culver got called down to his principal’s office on Tuesday morning, supposedly because of some glitch in an online training course he’d completed. It was a ruse to lure Culver to a surprise announcement: the Vancouver teacher was one of five educators...
yieldpro.com
Trion Properties sells 76-unit multifamily community in Greater Portland Metropolitan area for $21.5 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has sold The Hallwood Apartments, a multifamily community totaling 76 units in the Beaverton submarket of Portland, Oregon, for $21.5 million. Trion had originally acquired the property in 2017 from...
KGW
Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
psuvanguard.com
Cars or people?
With the installation of the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge, I have to ask if perhaps some of Portland’s more pressing issues could have been addressed with the tax money spent on it?. For context, the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge allows for an easy crossing from the Lloyd Center to Eastside Portland....
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
PBA: Auditor too cozy with anti-business activists
The Portland Business Alliance is now questioning a 2020 audit that focused on Downtown Clean & Safe.The Portland Business Alliance is accusing the Portland City Auditor's Office of allowing anti-business activist organizations to hijack a 2020 audit that criticized the lack of city oversight over Enhanced Service Districts, including the one served by Downtown Clean & Safe. That district is affiliated with the alliance and provides security, cleaning, business promotion, visitor information and other services in the downtown area. The Portland Tribune has confirmed the auditor's office had extensive contacts with activist organizations who want to abolish Downtown...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
Butte pork chop sandwich inspires Portland business
A Butte native has opened a food cart in Portland and one of the menu items - the Butte, America Chop - is inspired by the Freeway Tavern’s pork chop sandwich.
Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
‘It’s greed’: Single dad worried rent increases could leave family homeless
Mike Schreiner said that he hates the thought of his daughter potentially being homeless.
KGW
