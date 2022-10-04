ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Englewood, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Refurnishing Your Home After Hurricane Ian

These local design professionals we know are offering furnishings that can be picked up in store or quickly delivered. City Mattress: (4 locations through Fort Myers) Discounted floor models are available throughout the store: chests, dressers, sleeper sofas, mattresses, bed frames and headboards. There is also a high inventory of items in stock currently at the warehouse in Fort Myers. Hours: 9am-5pm daily.
FORT MYERS, FL
Black Enterprise

Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian

An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
OHIO STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers asks residents to conserve water

The City of Fort Myers is asking residents to conserve water. In a tweet, the city said it has restored water to most homes, but it is still working to reconnect water for the last six communities. The city asks residents not to wash cars, fill pools or hot tubs,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Normal services returning to Charlotte County

As Charlotte County cleans up the debris from Hurricane Ian and as power returns to the county, a number of services that had been interrupted because of the storm are resuming. Among the services returning is Charlotte County Transit. Charlotte County Transit is a shared-ride curb-to-curb transit service provided to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

