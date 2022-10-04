ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Fall Festival is coming up Saturday. Among the festivities will be a street fair, antique car show, food and live music, plus a dance contest. Watch the video to see Lenny MacDonald and Jackie Taylor on 7@four to tell us about the...
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
WSLS

Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
WDBJ7.com

Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
The Roanoke Star

Evergreen Burial Park To Hold Walk Through Roanoke History

Mayors, governors, magnates of industry, Civil War Soldiers—both North and South, hero and heroine—their stories come alive at Roanoke’s Evergreen Burial Park free Walking Tour, Sunday, October 9th. Their stories tell the history of Virginia, Roanoke, and America, all unfolding in the 17th annual guided Walking Tour of Roanoke’s oldest cemetery. The tour begins at […]
WSET

Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
wfxrtv.com

Micro-wedding venue in Forest works to relieve stress on the big day

FOREST, Va (WFXR) — The Vaughan House in Forest offers an intimate and low-stress wedding for couples looking to tie the knot. The venue fits 50 people, and couples can get married inside the flourishing greenhouse with their closest friends and family. The Vaughans worked in the wedding business...
theroanoker.com

High Hopes Debuts New Training Facility

After 23 years in business, Hope Cogen of High Hopes Dog Training has made her dream of opening her own center a reality. Hope Cogen always aspired to have a dog training center of her own. After 10 years of teaching pups and their humans throughout South Florida and 13 more spent in the Roanoke Valley, High Hopes Dog Training now has an official home base.
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Purr-ty kitten siblings ready for fur-ever homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, October 4th Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection volunteers Libby Carden and Anita Finkle introduced us to kitten siblings Nico and Amara. Nico is a two-month-old neutered male and Amara is a two-month-old spayed female.
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
Franklin News Post

Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
