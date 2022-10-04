Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Fall Festival is coming up Saturday. Among the festivities will be a street fair, antique car show, food and live music, plus a dance contest. Watch the video to see Lenny MacDonald and Jackie Taylor on 7@four to tell us about the...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: A junior billiards player from Roanoke County is preparing for a world championship
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you play pool at Wolf’s Den Billiards in Roanoke, you might have encountered this 15-year-old phenom. Precilia Kinsley, otherwise known as “Killer P” has a keen eye and some amazing stick skills. In her teenage circle, she says her sport is a rarity.
WDBJ7.com
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit
PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death this week brought a flood of tributes, for her groundbreaking career in country music and for her compassion. We found a perfect example in our own archives. It was June 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert...
WSET
Family of three homeless after giant tree falls on their Blairs home during Ian impacts
BLAIRS, Va. (WSET) — A family in Blairs is dealing with the fallout after Ian swept through the Southside. Karen St. John and her two sons were uprooted from their home after a tree crashed into it on Friday night. "Just worry because I just went back to work,...
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
Evergreen Burial Park To Hold Walk Through Roanoke History
Mayors, governors, magnates of industry, Civil War Soldiers—both North and South, hero and heroine—their stories come alive at Roanoke’s Evergreen Burial Park free Walking Tour, Sunday, October 9th. Their stories tell the history of Virginia, Roanoke, and America, all unfolding in the 17th annual guided Walking Tour of Roanoke’s oldest cemetery. The tour begins at […]
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
wfxrtv.com
Micro-wedding venue in Forest works to relieve stress on the big day
FOREST, Va (WFXR) — The Vaughan House in Forest offers an intimate and low-stress wedding for couples looking to tie the knot. The venue fits 50 people, and couples can get married inside the flourishing greenhouse with their closest friends and family. The Vaughans worked in the wedding business...
WSLS
‘I thank God every day:’ Moneta family gifted new home nine months after house fire
MONETA, Va. – A Bedford County family is getting a fresh start after a fire destroyed their home last year. “I thought this was the end. I didn’t know what to do. My head was blank,” said homeowner, Ronnie Durham. Ronnie, his two children and their pets...
theroanoker.com
High Hopes Debuts New Training Facility
After 23 years in business, Hope Cogen of High Hopes Dog Training has made her dream of opening her own center a reality. Hope Cogen always aspired to have a dog training center of her own. After 10 years of teaching pups and their humans throughout South Florida and 13 more spent in the Roanoke Valley, High Hopes Dog Training now has an official home base.
WDBJ7.com
New Blue Ridge PBS show ‘Life of a Musician’ takes place in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Danville-based Blue Ridge PBS series “Life of a Musician” will showcase music and stories from accomplished artists from around the country. The host and producer of the show is professional musician Brandon Adams, who moved to Danville two years ago. “We have...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Purr-ty kitten siblings ready for fur-ever homes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, October 4th Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection volunteers Libby Carden and Anita Finkle introduced us to kitten siblings Nico and Amara. Nico is a two-month-old neutered male and Amara is a two-month-old spayed female.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
WSLS
Development group working toward adding ‘traditional’ neighborhood to Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Discussions continue over a major community development in the Roanoke Valley area. Murray Cider Co. for years produced ciders that would be distributed across the United States. In 2015, the company shut down its manufacturing and the property has yet to change since. However, The...
Franklin News Post
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
