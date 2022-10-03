ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Almost Live! is back, and fans are feeling 90s nostalgia

The legendary Seattle-based sketch comedy show "Almost Live!" wrapped its final season in 1999. But for those in the know, Almost Live has stayed alive on YouTube. And now, King 5 is leaning into our collective 1990s nostalgia and bringing the show back. Some classic episodes of "Almost Live!" are...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
SNOHOMISH, WA
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
westsideseattle.com

Carol Kelly celebrates 50 years at Alki SPUD Fish & Chips

When Carol Kelly took a job at Spud Fish and Chips on Alki she was only 18 years old. That was Sept. 15, 1972 and Carol said, "My sister got me the job." She was hired by Rick Alger, son of Frank Alger, the founder of SPUD, one of West Seattle's oldest businesses which began in 1935. It's now owned by Ivar's.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral

SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is now on view in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Bellevue's Shops at the Bravern, big names like Prada and Louis Vuitton may be overshadowed by one of the biggest names in art, Michelangelo. His Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes are now on display at the old Nieman-Marcus. That's where we met site manager Amber Rogers, who once waited five hours to see the real thing in Rome.
BELLEVUE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now

It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!. Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local Seattle businesses brace for Mariners' playoff push

SEATTLE, Wash. — For the first time in 21 years, the Mariners are in the playoffs. While there won’t be games at T-Mobile Park for this series, bars like Collins Pub in Pioneer Square are expecting a home-game atmosphere. “There will be a lot of people coming down...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces

SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3

Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KING 5

Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA

