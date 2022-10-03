Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
KUOW
Almost Live! is back, and fans are feeling 90s nostalgia
The legendary Seattle-based sketch comedy show "Almost Live!" wrapped its final season in 1999. But for those in the know, Almost Live has stayed alive on YouTube. And now, King 5 is leaning into our collective 1990s nostalgia and bringing the show back. Some classic episodes of "Almost Live!" are...
marysvilleglobe.com
At 88, TV chef ‘Galloping Gourmet’ still sizzles with the ladies
MARYSVILLE — He didn’t leap over a chair. He just strolled into the dining hall. Even without an ascot tie and glass of wine, the Galloping Gourmet can make an entrance. At 88, former TV celebrity chef Graham Kerr is still a showman. Sporting his same 1960s classic...
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
westsideseattle.com
Carol Kelly celebrates 50 years at Alki SPUD Fish & Chips
When Carol Kelly took a job at Spud Fish and Chips on Alki she was only 18 years old. That was Sept. 15, 1972 and Carol said, "My sister got me the job." She was hired by Rick Alger, son of Frank Alger, the founder of SPUD, one of West Seattle's oldest businesses which began in 1935. It's now owned by Ivar's.
KOMO News
Photos: Zoo animals cheering for the Seattle Mariners ahead of wild-card series
SEATTLE, Wash. — Everyone is getting in the "Go Mariners" spirit Friday - including our furry friends - as the team is set to go up against the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card series. The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle shared photos of their Humboldt penguins embracing the...
Get Rocked Like a Hurricane – See Scorpions LIVE in Tacoma, WA
Ok, that was weak, but we're just excited about this amazing show coming to the PNW. Legendary Rock Band SCORPIONS at Tacoma Dome October 15th. Saturday, October 15th at the Tacoma Dome, get ready to rock when Scorpions Rock Believer World Tour 2022, invades the PNW with an enormous rock event.
KING-5
From Baltimore to Tacoma: Chicken and waffles and a great big smile
TACOMA, Wash. — "It's hard to explain," Buddy Brown says in a busy kitchen where chicken is frying and waffles are browning. "But this is literally my dream come true. It's weird to see it happen like this." With Buddy's Chicken & Waffles, Buddy Brown has created a sensation...
Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral
SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
KING-5
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is now on view in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Bellevue's Shops at the Bravern, big names like Prada and Louis Vuitton may be overshadowed by one of the biggest names in art, Michelangelo. His Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes are now on display at the old Nieman-Marcus. That's where we met site manager Amber Rogers, who once waited five hours to see the real thing in Rome.
Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now
It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!. Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.
KOMO News
Local Seattle businesses brace for Mariners' playoff push
SEATTLE, Wash. — For the first time in 21 years, the Mariners are in the playoffs. While there won’t be games at T-Mobile Park for this series, bars like Collins Pub in Pioneer Square are expecting a home-game atmosphere. “There will be a lot of people coming down...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
KING-5
Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces
SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
