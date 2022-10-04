Read full article on original website
United Way makes urgent plea for donations in aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida
Jeannine Joy, the president and CEO of United Way for Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, says when Hurricane Ian made landfall, some volunteer call-takers were on the phone with residents as they took their last breaths. In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm's devastation in southwest Florida, the non-profit is making an urgent call for donations to help those who need it most.
Pinellas school district sending skilled workers, supplies to Lee County to help repair damaged schools
LARGO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left parts of southwest Florida decimated, and caused major damage to many schools in the area. Schools are closed until further notice in Lee County due to the destruction, so a group of Pinellas County school staff is stepping in to help — bringing much-needed supplies and skilled workers as well.
North Port hopes 'Operation Blue Roof' will help residents dealing with roof damage after Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The City of North Port is hoping Operation Blue Roof will help residents dealing with roof damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Turn down any North Port street, and you are bound to find roofs damaged by the storm. The free federal program is working to protect property and allow residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Hillsborough County will ramp up yard debris collection in the coming days
Hurricane Ian left a lot of tree limbs and debris sprawled across Hillsborough County properties. Overall, Hillsborough County solid waste has about 3,000 miles of road to cover as it starts to pick up debris. That’s separate from the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City, which run their own departments.
Rumors, 'disaster sight-seers' slow Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - The county manager for Lee County, Florida, Roger Desjarlais said officials are doing everything they can to tamp down rumors amid recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Some rumors, he said, are started by those who would seek personal gain from misinformation, like scammers. "Every disaster...
At least 6 Southwest Florida railroad bridges washed away by Hurricane Ian, shutting down major supply lines
SARASOTA, Fla. - Video footage from a drone follows the Seminole Gulf Rail line near Fort Myers until suddenly the train tracks disappear – in the middle of the Caloosahatchee River. The bridge is just one of many that are now gone after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida.
Call center set up at North Port City Hall brings needed information, hope to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A training room at North Port City Hall has been transformed into a call center where call takers have provided more than just information, but hope to others impacted by Hurricane Ian. Each phone call that comes in brings a different question, and the call takers...
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Rescues continue in North Port as floodwater levels remain after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - In North Port – one of the most hard hit cities in the Tampa Bay area – about 33% of residents still don't have power after Hurricane Ian. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough yet to make them more accessible.
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
Rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Ian | LiveNOW from FOX. Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die. The only thing she wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury on Sanibel Island last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage
At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach confirmed simply how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue groups had been out in full pressure almost per week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands had been pulled...
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
Palmetto man stole $100K in disaster relief funds intended for Florida Moose Lodge chapters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Over $100,000 in disaster relief funds were stolen from the Moose Lounge in Palmetto – and police said they tracked down the suspect. On Tuesday, Palmetto police said they arrested William Luff, who took the money that the local chapter raised for the Moose Lodges impacted by Hurricane Ian south of them.
Arrested looters in Fort Myers Beach were in US illegally, Lee County sheriff says: 'Not tolerating it'
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Officials in Lee County, Florida, are warning that not all post-Hurricane Ian looters may get off as lucky as the jailed accused scavengers arrested earlier this week — some of whom are in the U.S. illegally. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo...
