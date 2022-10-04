ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

fox13news.com

United Way makes urgent plea for donations in aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida

Jeannine Joy, the president and CEO of United Way for Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, says when Hurricane Ian made landfall, some volunteer call-takers were on the phone with residents as they took their last breaths. In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm's devastation in southwest Florida, the non-profit is making an urgent call for donations to help those who need it most.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

North Port hopes 'Operation Blue Roof' will help residents dealing with roof damage after Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The City of North Port is hoping Operation Blue Roof will help residents dealing with roof damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Turn down any North Port street, and you are bound to find roofs damaged by the storm. The free federal program is working to protect property and allow residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
City
Wauchula, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox13news.com

Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath

Rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Ian | LiveNOW from FOX. Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die. The only thing she wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury on Sanibel Island last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
SANIBEL, FL
blackchronicle.com

Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage

At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach confirmed simply how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue groups had been out in full pressure almost per week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands had been pulled...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

