wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Washington Examiner
Gay rom-com Bros reveals the insufferable narcissism of the woke Left
The governing premise of Billy Eichner’s new movie Bros is: “Love is not love.” This means, as Eichner’s character Bobby Lieber explains, that gay love is not the same as straight love: “That is a lie we had to make up to convince you idiots to treat us fairly.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
CNET
HBO Max: The 10 Best Horror Movies to Watch in October
October is here, so you may be looking to scare yourself with some great horror flicks. And if you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best horror movies on HBO Max range from certified classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street to more recent entries like The Night House and The Witch.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Secret Interviews About His Serial-Killing Spree Will Give You Nightmares
Ryan Murphy and Joe Berlinger are two sides of the same Netflix coin, creating (respective) fiction and non-fiction cottage industries out of notorious true-crime tales. It’s apt, then, that both have simultaneously turned their attention to the most infamous serial killer of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jeffrey Dahmer—Murphy with his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Berlinger with his new Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The third installment in his Conversations documentary series (following 2019’s Ted Bundy and 2022’s John Wayne Gacy efforts), which boasts audio interviews with the madmen themselves, Berlinger's latest...
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
Collider
'V/H/S/99,' 'Enys Men,' and More to Screen at 2022 Telluride Horror Show
Colorado inhabitants, it's time to get your best screams out: The first and biggest horror film festival in the state has just announced its lineup of scary feature length and short films that are part of this year’s event. The Telluride Horror Show is a three-day celebration of genre film that highlights horror stories from across the globe, and showcases works of cinematic art from new and established talent, special programs, and events. The chilling adventure takes place next week, and the 2022 guests have also been announced.
Digital Trends
Smile review: A cruelly scary studio horror movie
The alarm has been tripped. The backdoor is wide open. And who or whatever’s impersonating the security-system operator on the other end of the phone line has just croaked three words that no horror movie character would ever want to hear: “Look behind you.” The command puts Rose (Sosie Bacon), the increasingly petrified heroine of Smile, between a rock and a hard place. She has to look, even if every fiber of her being would rather not. And so does the audience. We’re locked into her campfire crucible, forced to follow the hesitant backward tilt of her gaze, and the anticipatory creep of a camera that’s slow to reveal what that disembodied voice has invited her (and us) to discover.
Metallica's Kirk Hammett shares latest chapter of his increasingly dark online horror story
Kirk Hammett welcomes readers to the fourth instalment of his horror tale, I Have To Get Rid Of This Guitar I Found
Collider
The Best Halloween Movies on Hulu
With Halloween approaching, you may be looking for something spooky, frightful, or downright scary to watch as the weather cools down and sunset looms closer. Luckily, we’re here to help. Not everyone has access to the same streaming services, but we’ve dug into Hulu to pick out the most holiday-appropriate films to aid in your viewing experience. Not all of these films are Halloween-themed necessarily, but they each fill that “Halloween movie” vibe in their own way. So, without further ado, here are the best Halloween movies on Hulu that are currently available to stream.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
