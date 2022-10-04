ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Man accused of setting fire at Knoxville cell phone tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into several fires at Knoxville cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville is charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property, according to a press release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Fire investigators […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bagwell
WATE

Rapid growth in North Knoxville

Knoxville is growing at a rapid rate. It seems like new developments are popping up all over the city, specifically in North Knoxville. Knoxville is growing at a rapid rate. It seems like new developments are popping up all over the city, specifically in North Knoxville. Take a self-guided tour...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two people injured after house fire on Fish Hatchery Road in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Fire Department spokesperson Danny Case. Several fire departments responded to a house fire on Fish Hatchery Road. Case said Morristown Fire, West, South and East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Departments joined the effort to fight the flames.
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety
wymt.com

East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
BELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes

A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to …. A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Snail Darter, focus of epic...
MARYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy