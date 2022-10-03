Read full article on original website
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
