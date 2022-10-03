Read full article on original website
Ro partners with National Institute on Aging to diversify clinical trial registration
Telehealth company Ro is partnering with the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to use its telehealth platform to screen patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies. The Registry for Equal Access to Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's study will work to overcome barriers to recruiting...
How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program
Experts believe remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth technologies are here to stay and that a new model of hybrid care is emerging that will enhance the experience for both patients and providers. During a September webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Biofourmis, five key opinion leaders...
American Heart Association health equity funds reach $32M
The American Heart Association's Social Impact Funds reached $32 million in donations to address health disparities. The funds help "provide financial grants and low-interest loans for evidence-based, community-driven work in targeted communities nationwide," according to an Oct. 6 news release from the organization. "When people face housing instability and lack...
3 out of 4 Americans give healthcare affordability a D or F grade: Gallup survey
About a third of Americans give the affordability of healthcare a failing grade, a new Gallup poll published Oct. 6 found. The survey, conducted by Gallup and healthcare advocacy group West Health, asked respondents how they would grade aspects of the U.S. healthcare system. Affordability received the lowest scores —...
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
Novant Health: Nurses should ask these 7 questions when interviewing
Amid today's recruitment and retention challenges at health systems, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health advises that nurses consider seven questions when interviewing to ensure they find the right cultural fit. The questions, posted online Oct. 5:. 1. What's the culture like?. 2. Do I have a say in what days and...
Some hospitals 'flouting' price transparency requirements: report
Some hospitals are omitting prices from required disclosures, a new report from Patients Rights Advocate found. The organization, which advocates for price transparency for consumers, compared 20 price disclosures made by hospitals and health insurers. The group found several instances where prices that appeared in payer disclosures were omitted from the hospitals' disclosures.
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule
A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
Workforce Technology vs. the Ongoing Labor Crisis: Time to Change the Status Quo
Although the workforce crisis has challenged health systems for years, recent statistics are sobering. Two in five nurses are thinking about leaving healthcare over the next two years and four million nurses are expected to retire by 2030. At the same time, the population is aging; by 2050, 88.5 million...
Education programs can help boost awareness for gender discrimination
Gender discrimination still persists in the workforce, but hospitals and health systems are working to address it, particularly for midcareer women. According to a Harvard Business Review survey of more than 100 female senior executives, half said they experienced the most gender discrimination in their mid-30s to late 40s. One...
ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract
ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
Yale researchers urge transparency from FDA's drug safety signals
The FDA publishes less than a third of research for drug safety updates, and Yale researchers said the "spontaneous reporting" highlights the need for greater transparency. Six Yale students and professors evaluated drug safety signals — which are reports of potential adverse results from medications already on the market, according to the FDA — filed between 2008 and 2019.
Washington State University awarded $2.6M to improve infectious disease modeling
Washington State University received $2.6 million in federal funding to better understand and predict how infectious diseases behave and spread in healthcare settings and other small populations. The National Institutes of Health awarded a five‑year, $1.8 million grant to develop methods and tools for modeling disease spread and dynamics in...
