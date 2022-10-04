A new non-profit that was created as a result of the flooding, is organizing a pet panty in Whitesburg. Owner of Waggin Tails Pet Resort, Tara Ritchie, said the need for financial assistance for pet owners was a concern long before the flood happened, but the flood made it a even bigger issue, as many owners had to give away their pets, due to them no longer capable of taking care of them as they lost everything in the flood.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO