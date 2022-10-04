Read full article on original website
Estill Mullins
Estill Mullins, age 81 of Printer, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Ervin & Goldie Wright Mullins. He was the husband of Connie Yates Mullins. He was a retired maintenance worker for Stumbo Golf Course.
Alaphare Justice Jarvis
Alaphare Justice Jarvis, age 87, of Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mt. Manor of Paintsville. Alaphare was born February 7, 1935 in McAndrews, Kentucky, daughter of the late Walter Justice and Elizabeth Brown Justice. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Jarvis, son, Bobby Lynn Jarvis, daughter, Angie Gayle McCarty, ; three brothers, Millard Justice, Harper Justice and Ralph Justice; four sisters, Dianna Kay Brewster, Delores, Edythe, Marie and four infant sisters.
Randall Herman Stafford
Randall Herman Stafford, age 60 of Danville, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Saturday October 1, 2022, in Danville, Kentucky. He was born on January 21, 1962, in Boyle County, Kentucky to Maydell Lucas Stafford and the late Charles Stafford. He was the husband of Marnita Sexton Stafford.
Peggy R. (Bowen) Jordan Newsome
Peggy Jordan Newsome, age 79, of Tomahawk, KY, passed away September 29, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. She was born February 20, 1943 in Martin County, KY to the late Shirley Penix Bowen. In addition, she is preceded in death by her first husband, John R. Jordan, one son, Johnny Ray Jordan, one stepdaughter, Christina Harless, and two sisters, Alice Faye Dickerson and Anna Gaye Tindell.
Robin Moore Bailey
Robin Moore Bailey 42, of Kermit, WV; passed away on October 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born on September 28, 1980 to Timmy and Linda Moore, Vicki and Ben Boyce. She is preceded in death by her sister; Kimberly Moore Smith, grandparents; Flem Moore Jr., America Scott Moore, and Grace Slone.
Country Music Icon and Eastern Kentucky Native, Loretta Lynn, Dead at 90
Legendary Country Singer and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at the age 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Born in Johnson County, Loretta Lynn was a country music icon who was proud to be from Eastern Kentucky. Lynn was dominant in the country music scene in the 60s and 70s, with numerous hits, which includes songs such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough”.
Two Carter County Teenagers Dead after Car Crash
Two students of West Carter High School died Tuesday night in a car accident that happened in the Olive Hill area, along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64. The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. Carter County School officials this morning released a statement following the deaths of...
Body Found on Riverbank in Breathitt County
The Breathitt County Coroner’s office reported to the Clayhole community after a call from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, due to a body being discovered in the riverbank of Troublesome Creek. The coroner could not identify if the remains were those of a man or woman...
Two West Carter High School Students Killed In Crash Off Of Interstate 64
Two teenagers, who attended West Carter High School, died in a crash along State RT 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. Carter County School Officials made this statement following the crash:. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of two West Carter...
Floyd County Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
A woman out of Floyd County was arrested on Friday afternoon on drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. An officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 43-year-old Susan Rae Akers, of Harold, as she drove through Pikeville. The officer recognized her as she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. After...
Two Arrested Following Chase With Police
Two individuals are now in jail after leading police on a chase through Pike County, early Sunday morning. An officer with the Pikeville Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a pickup truck being driven by 45-year-old Walter Moore Jr., of Grethel. For expired tags and allegedly running a stop sign.
State Police Officials Investigate Crash That Left One Man Dead
Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, are continuing to investigate a crash that took place this past weekend that left one man dead. Troopers were called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley Community of Floyd County, just after 4:30 PM on Sunday afternoon. Their investigation...
New Non-Profit in Whitesburg to Provide Pet Food to Help Pet Owners Following Floods
A new non-profit that was created as a result of the flooding, is organizing a pet panty in Whitesburg. Owner of Waggin Tails Pet Resort, Tara Ritchie, said the need for financial assistance for pet owners was a concern long before the flood happened, but the flood made it a even bigger issue, as many owners had to give away their pets, due to them no longer capable of taking care of them as they lost everything in the flood.
