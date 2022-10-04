Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Farewell to a hero — On The Pennsylvania Road
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Funeral services are set for Thursday morning in Lehighton for World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer. Smoyer's story was told in a bestselling book released a few years ago, and he has been the focus of several On The Pennsylvania Road segments since then. Jon Meyer...
Veterans can reserve free Veterans Day dinner from Geisinger locations
Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. ...
Apparent swastika painted on Hackettstown school field, cops investigating
Hackettstown police are investigating what appears to be an antisemitic symbol painted over the weekend on a field at the town high school. The vandalism occurred Saturday on the girls soccer field at the high school, 599 Warren St., town police said. What appeared to be a swastika, a symbol...
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
Times News
No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue
There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
New future for Boyd Theater in Bethlehem gets underway with rainy groundbreaking
Despite the showers muddying the construction site on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, nothing could rain on the city’s parade as it broke ground on the Boyd Theater’s redevelopment Tuesday afternoon under a crowded white tent. The groundbreaking signaled the commencement of a major update to Bethlehem —...
‘Silent leader’ Embardino aims to keep Easton football rolling
Easton two-way lineman Anthony Embardino sees a little bit of himself when he looks at the young Red Rovers who are acclimating to varsity football. Embardino, now a senior, has started at center since his sophomore season.
Lehigh Valley LGBTQ center’s founder lands post with Biden administration
The federal government has gained a new advocate for LGBTQI+ rights who worked for years on behalf of that community in the Lehigh Valley. Adrian Shanker on Monday night announced he will be joining President Joe Biden’s administration as senior adviser on LGBTQI+ health equity in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Affordable pumpkins and mums for sale in Easton’s West Ward
Residents of Easton’s West Ward who don’t have a car and don’t have a lot of spending money can still get fall decorations for their porches, courtesy of a nonprofit community group. West Ward WISE will sell affordable pumpkins and chrysanthemums every weekend prior to Halloween at...
Testy exchanges, vocal crowd feature in Wild-Scheller congressional race debate (PHOTOS)
Howls, shouts and applause from an audience 250-strong punctuated an at-times testy debate Thursday between Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller, her Republican challenger in the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District. Seegers Union at Muhlenberg College in Allentown hosted the debate, to be...
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 7-13)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Police search for missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
pa.gov
Revitalizing Schuylkill County One House at a Time
Schuylkill Community Action (SCA) coordinates and focuses state, federal, and local resources on low-income residents’ needs, enabling them to obtain adequate, affordable housing and achieve self-sufficiency. We spoke with SCA Executive Director Ted Dreisbach and SCA Director of Planning David Young, as well as SCA community partner Cindy Daley, Director of Community Redevelopment Initiatives at Regional Housing Legal Services (RHLS), to learn about their partnership and how they deploy programs in Schuylkill County.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Remains identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
