Chicago Tribune

Who will play center field for the Chicago Cubs in 2023? An internal option such as Christopher Morel could be the path they take.

Of all the possible routes the Chicago Cubs could take in the offseason to upgrade the roster, the outfield features some of the least positional flexibility. Barring the Cubs looking to move left fielder Ian Happ, 28, ahead of his final year of team control, the corner spots are locked in with the switch-hitting Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is completing Year 1 of his five-year ...
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins

Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Decision Monday

As Tony La Russa steps down from his post as White Sox manager, the soon-to-be 78-year-old Hall of Famer released on official statement on his health and his reason for choosing to walk away. La Russa cited having a pacemaker installed in his heart back in February, which later revealed...
NBC Chicago

South Side Mailbag: Who Should Be the Next White Sox Manager?

South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
ABC7 Chicago

Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1

CHICAGO -- - Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron Judge...
Joe Maddon
Don Mattingly
ABC7 Chicago

Twins play the White Sox looking to break road losing streak

LINE: White Sox -140, Twins +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox. Chicago is 36-43 in home games and 80-80 overall. The White Sox have a 47-20 record in games...
ABC7 Chicago

Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs

CINCINNATI -- - Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101...
ABC7 Chicago

Aaron Judge sets new AL record with 62nd home run

Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. After nearly a week of waiting, Judge led off the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a towering shot to left field against the Texas Rangers. Maris...
ABC7 Chicago

Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs

CINCINNATI -- - The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati lost seven of its last nine games to finish 62-100, one shy of...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager

It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
ABC7 Chicago

Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday

LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Cincinnati has gone 32-47 in home games and 61-99 overall. The Reds are 46-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Chicago is 73-87 overall and 36-43 in road...
