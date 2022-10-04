Read full article on original website
White Sox seek recent dugout experience as they begin their search for a new manager
As they embark on a search for a new manager after Tony La Russa announced that he’s stepping aside, the White Sox are seeking a leader who has recent experience in the position for a winning organization, general manager Rick Hahn said Monday.
Who will play center field for the Chicago Cubs in 2023? An internal option such as Christopher Morel could be the path they take.
Of all the possible routes the Chicago Cubs could take in the offseason to upgrade the roster, the outfield features some of the least positional flexibility. Barring the Cubs looking to move left fielder Ian Happ, 28, ahead of his final year of team control, the corner spots are locked in with the switch-hitting Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is completing Year 1 of his five-year ...
La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that,...
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Cardinals: Willson Contreras says he is interested in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are peaking the interest of star Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge need at catcher opening up this offseason with the retirement of Yadier Molina, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is already interested in and investigating the team. NBC...
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Decision Monday
As Tony La Russa steps down from his post as White Sox manager, the soon-to-be 78-year-old Hall of Famer released on official statement on his health and his reason for choosing to walk away. La Russa cited having a pacemaker installed in his heart back in February, which later revealed...
White Sox' Jose Abreu Says He Wants to Play Baseball in 2023
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want...
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Announces He Is Stepping Down
The veteran manager spent two years leading the White Sox.
South Side Mailbag: Who Should Be the Next White Sox Manager?
South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
ABC7 Chicago
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO -- - Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron Judge...
ABC7 Chicago
Twins play the White Sox looking to break road losing streak
LINE: White Sox -140, Twins +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox. Chicago is 36-43 in home games and 80-80 overall. The White Sox have a 47-20 record in games...
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
ABC7 Chicago
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI -- - Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101...
ABC7 Chicago
Aaron Judge sets new AL record with 62nd home run
Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. After nearly a week of waiting, Judge led off the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a towering shot to left field against the Texas Rangers. Maris...
MLB・
ABC7 Chicago
Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs
CINCINNATI -- - The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati lost seven of its last nine games to finish 62-100, one shy of...
Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager
It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
MLB・
ABC7 Chicago
Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday
LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Cincinnati has gone 32-47 in home games and 61-99 overall. The Reds are 46-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Chicago is 73-87 overall and 36-43 in road...
Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa announces retirement after multiple procedures on his pacemaker
Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is leaving the dugout for good. La Russa announced his retirement from managing Monday, weeks after he left the Chicago White Sox after undergoing a medical procedure on his pacemaker. La Russa also announced that a "second health issue was also diagnosed" during...
