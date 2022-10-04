Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
WPTV
President Joe Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become...
Marco Rubio Confronted for Voting No on Sandy Relief as He Asks for Ian Aid
Rubio argued on Sunday that a sweeping spending bill to help communities recover from Hurricane Sandy contained too much "pork."
Florida mayor laughs off Biden's hot mic f-bomb
When President Joe Biden met Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, the two quickly discovered they had a lot in common. Maybe too much in common. They got chummy very quickly, so much so that the president may have forgotten that television cameras and microphones were close enough to hear him tell the mayor: “No one f---s with a Biden.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'They'll never look the same again': Senators Rubio, Scott discuss federal aid, rebuilding after Ian
Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott made the rounds on TV news shows Sunday morning to discuss Hurricane Ian, federal relief, property insurance and the federal response. The TV appearances follow the two senators' joint letter sent to the Senate Committee on Appropriations Friday requesting federal aid to help...
Joe Biden Caught Throwing An F-Bomb In Hot Mic Moment As He Tours Hurricane Ian Wreckage: Watch
Joe Biden, 79, dropped an F-bomb while greeting Mayor Ray Murphy from Fort Myers, FL on Oct. 5 and it was caught on a hot mic. The president was touring the devastating wreckage left behind from Hurricane Ian when he had a few words with the mayor, and they included what seemed to be a joking statement that made them both laugh. “No one f*cks with a Biden,” Biden said while shaking Murphy’s hand, which can be seen in a video posted on social media.
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers.The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.Upon meeting in southwest Florida, the pair were seen shaking hands.Mr Biden is also expected to meet with people whose homes and livelihoods have been ripped away by one of the deadliest storms in the state’s history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
Biden's F-Bomb, DeSantis' Pout and More Newsy Moments from Their Joint Florida Appearance
A hot mic caught President Joe Biden using an expletive during his Florida visit, and Gov. Ron DeSantis was captured looking distraught while Biden smiles in the background President Joe Biden's trip to Florida to survey the catastrophic damage in parts of the state caused by Hurricane Ian created a series of viral moments after the president, 79, and first lady Jill Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. DeSantis, a Republican widely rumored to be considering a 2024 run for the White House, helped facilitate the Bidens' visit....
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden speaks with DeSantis about Hurricane Ian
President Biden spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday evening, shortly after the governor said during a press conference that Biden had not yet called to discuss Hurricane Ian. “President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking...
Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ABC7 Chicago
Biden highlights GOP-led abortion restrictions in 100 days since Roe
A new Biden administration report on abortion access in the U.S. describes how widely the procedure has been curtailed in the roughly 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, according to a memo obtained by ABC News. The report, compiled by Jen Klein, the head of the administration's interagency...
Biden to visit hurricane-ravaged Florida and Puerto Rico
The president and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and then Florida on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eenews.net
Biden joins GOP foes as he tours hurricane destruction
President Joe Biden toured the devastation from Hurricane Ian and met with some of his top political rivals during a stop in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday. The president and first lady Jill Biden took an aerial tour of the region and met with Florida officials as the administration touted its commitment to helping the state recover from the hurricane that obliterated homes, businesses and communities.
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” while visiting Puerto Rico on Monday, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona struck and residents worry that Washington’s dedication to their recovery could prove fleeting. “I’m committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have pummeled the U.S. territory in recent years. “Puerto Ricans are a strong people,” Biden said. “But even so, you have had to bear so much, and more than need be, and you haven’t gotten the help in a timely way.” The damage from Fiona, which came only five years after the even more powerful Hurricane Maria, will test his administration’s ability to help the island of 3.2 million people recover and bolster its defenses. Puerto Rico has a higher poverty rate than any state, and it remains vulnerable to storms that are only becoming more powerful and frequent as climate change continues.
Biden shows Puerto Rico he cares. It may not be enough.
The territory's residents want reliable electricity, a functioning healthcare system and long-promised recovery aid from their 2017 hurricane disaster.
President Biden Visits Florida and Praises Governor DeSantis for Handling of Hurricane and Cleanup Operations
Biden and DeSantis on October 5Twitter of RonFilipkowski. On October 5, President Joe Biden visited Florida to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis and to witness first hand the cleanup operation that's been mounted in the Sunshine State since Hurricane Ian brought devastation last week.
Comments / 0