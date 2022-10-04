Read full article on original website
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
Christine May (Rankin)
Christine Rankin May passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James Andrew May; her parents, William Rankin and Mary Burns Rankin; her brother, William Rankin Jr.; her sister-in-law, Barbara M. Hopkins; her son-in-laws, Frank delaHoussaye Agnew and James Michael Gorman.
Peggy R. (Bowen) Jordan Newsome
Peggy Jordan Newsome, age 79, of Tomahawk, KY, passed away September 29, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. She was born February 20, 1943 in Martin County, KY to the late Shirley Penix Bowen. In addition, she is preceded in death by her first husband, John R. Jordan, one son, Johnny Ray Jordan, one stepdaughter, Christina Harless, and two sisters, Alice Faye Dickerson and Anna Gaye Tindell.
Jerrod Michael Perry
Jerrod Michael Perry, age 25 of Thelma, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Paintsville ARH Hospital. Born August 18, 1997 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Michael Perry and Rhonda Williams Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Martha Fannin Coleman. Funeral services will be held...
Fans travel to Loretta Lynn’s hometown to honor her legacy
Loretta Lynn, a country music icon and beloved by so many, died at 90 years old Tuesday morning. In her famous song "Coal Miner's Daughter" she sings about the place she grew up, Van Lear, Kentucky along Butcher Hollow.
Country Music Icon and Eastern Kentucky Native, Loretta Lynn, Dead at 90
Legendary Country Singer and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at the age 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Born in Johnson County, Loretta Lynn was a country music icon who was proud to be from Eastern Kentucky. Lynn was dominant in the country music scene in the 60s and 70s, with numerous hits, which includes songs such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough”.
Alaphare Justice Jarvis
Alaphare Justice Jarvis, age 87, of Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mt. Manor of Paintsville. Alaphare was born February 7, 1935 in McAndrews, Kentucky, daughter of the late Walter Justice and Elizabeth Brown Justice. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Jarvis, son, Bobby Lynn Jarvis, daughter, Angie Gayle McCarty, ; three brothers, Millard Justice, Harper Justice and Ralph Justice; four sisters, Dianna Kay Brewster, Delores, Edythe, Marie and four infant sisters.
Estill Mullins
Estill Mullins, age 81 of Printer, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Ervin & Goldie Wright Mullins. He was the husband of Connie Yates Mullins. He was a retired maintenance worker for Stumbo Golf Course.
Randall Herman Stafford
Randall Herman Stafford, age 60 of Danville, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Saturday October 1, 2022, in Danville, Kentucky. He was born on January 21, 1962, in Boyle County, Kentucky to Maydell Lucas Stafford and the late Charles Stafford. He was the husband of Marnita Sexton Stafford.
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
Huntington Councilman presents $75,000 check for renovation of building for animal shelter
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At-Large Huntington City Councilman Bob Bailey presented a check Tuesday, Oct. 4, for $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance, the nonprofit organization that supports the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. The funding will be...
W.Va. Chemical Valley Featured In Film Documentaries
West Virginia’s community of Institute is featured in two documentaries that examine environmental safety and accountability. The mini-documentaries are part of the series “Films for Our Future” and are hosted by Our Future West Virginia and the North Carolina production company, Working Films. Chemical Valley follows the...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties
(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season. Boone County Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-TacularDate: Oct. 25Time: 6 p.m. to 8 […]
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
Conviction in murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush
POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio. The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush. Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school...
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region. The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship...
Body Found on Riverbank in Breathitt County
The Breathitt County Coroner’s office reported to the Clayhole community after a call from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, due to a body being discovered in the riverbank of Troublesome Creek. The coroner could not identify if the remains were those of a man or woman...
Indictments: 8/5/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on August 5, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
