CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
DC News Now

Student loan forgiveness applications still not launched

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the Biden administration said applications for student loan forgiveness would launch in October, it appears officials have not settled on a date for the rollout, according to a statement from a spokesperson with the US Department of Education. DC News Now asked a spokesperson with the department Monday about […]
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department just decided some student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief

Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. Around 770,000 borrowers will be impacted by the change, according to the administration. Borrowers who have been waiting with...
EDUCATION
News Channel Nebraska

Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue

The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
NEBRASKA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Federal student loan forgiveness plan limits eligibility, faces legal backlash

Just ahead of the application period, access to sweeping nationwide student debt relief is now narrower at best and nonexistent at worst. The White House announced Sept. 29 its debt forgiveness plan will no longer apply to around 770,000 private loan borrowers, even if the loans are guaranteed by the federal government. The change came on the same day six states filed a joint lawsuit against the Biden administration to block the plan.
EDUCATION
msn.com

Biden Admin Discreetly Changes Student Loan Relief Act, Making Millions Of Borrowers Ineligible For Forgiveness

Biden is touting his unprecedented plan for student loan forgiveness as a major debt reliever for millions of Americans. However, a recent report from NPR found that his administration has discreetly changed a major portion of the program’s guidance. This revision removed Perkins and Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) as qualifiers, leaving millions now seemingly ineligible.
