IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime
Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
dotesports.com
Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it
The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle. The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:. Dawnguard. Hearthfire. Dragonborn. This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of...
dexerto.com
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
IGN
The Incredible Story Behind Cuphead’s Fantastical Stop Motion Castle
IGN spoke with the developers and artists behind Cuphead's Delicious Last Course to learn more about the process of building the King of Games section of the DLC, from the incredible stop motion castle, to the design of the minibosses, to the inspirations of the music. This is Art of the Level.
Call of Duty pre-order deal – get Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 and Xbox at 15% off now
Pick up the latest Call of Duty across PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X / S at the lowest price going
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet goes Subway Simulator with sandwich construction
There's also picnics and new TM crafting
NME
‘Humankind’ is free to play this weekend as its expansion gets November release date
In celebration of Humankind’s first expansion getting a November release date, the game can be played for free this weekend. Humankind, the historical strategy game from developer Amplitude Studios, is available to play for free on Steam now, and will remain so until Monday, October 10. And if you want to keep playing after that, the game is currently available for 50 per cent off as part of the Sega Megamix Sale.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is just a few weeks away, but Activision is offering some players early access to the game's campaign. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 before the October 28 release date. How to...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
Fire Emblem Engage: Everything you need to know
With the Fire Emblem Engage release date set for 2023, here's all the details on the characters, protagonist, and gameplay
dotesports.com
Babylon’s Fall developer threatens to make more live service games in apology to fans
In a world filled with live service games that want to squeeze as much money as they can from their respective player bases, Babylon’s Fall is one of the most infamous. The game, developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix, has been an unmitigated disaster. It’s been criticized for its gameplay on micro and macro levels, its writing, its graphics, its monetization, and basically every other aspect that makes a video game a video game.
The Noonification: The Forgotten Planet (10/5/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Teslas Optimus Humanoid and the Future of Sentient AI.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
Ruri Dragon Chapter 7 Delayed: Release Date, Raw, Spoilers, Hiatus Status, Freash Update
Ruri Dragon is the latest new edition to ShonenJump’s catalogue which is collecting praises from left and right including industry giants like One Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata recommending the series. The series started around 2 months ago and only has published 6 chapters so far due to its...
IGN
Broken Universe: Tower Defense - Announcement Trailer
Here's a look at enemies, gameplay, and the colorful planets of Broken Universe: Tower Defense in this trailer for the upcoming game. Help Roco the raccoon save his girlfriend and the rest of the universe. Broken Universe: Tower Defense is coming to Nintendo Switch.
Collider
Hasbro Unveils 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Figure of Commander Havoc for the Series' 20th Anniversary [Exclusive]
In honor of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Vintage Collection figure that pays respect to one of the many Clone Troopers that captured the hearts of audiences two decades ago and Collider has the exclusive first images. The premium 3.75-scale figure depicts Havoc, one of the Clone ARC Commanders who met a tragic fate during the Battle of Kamino. Before his death, he served in Rancor Battalion with Commander Colt and oversaw clone cadets’ training on their homeworld, where he proved himself as a trusted soldier, worthy of promotion into the ranks of the ARC troopers. Collectors will be able to display the new figure in its beautiful packaging which was inspired by the original Kenner line and branded with the special 20th anniversary logo, or take him out of the packaging and re-enact the Battle of Kamino.
