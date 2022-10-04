ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with murder for a shooting in northwest Roanoke was found guilty Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court. Todd Manns of Roanoke was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke. Police said the two knew each other.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO