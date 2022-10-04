Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Jefferson Street Monday. Nery Duban Escobar-Torres, 24, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding after allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old roommate. The victim is stable in a hospital, according to police. After being called to a...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Roanoke killing and crash found guilty
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with murder for a shooting in northwest Roanoke was found guilty Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court. Todd Manns of Roanoke was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke. Police said the two knew each other.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
WHSV
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Armed Robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street. Waynesboro Police Department officers responded to the Eagle Game...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
WDBJ7.com
Man guilty for March murder of father in Covington
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roland Augustine Jeter, Jr. has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting of his father March 18 along Chestnut Street in Covington. An autopsy revealed Ronald Augustine Jeter, Sr.’s cause of death was from gunshot wounds to the head. Two of the three...
NBC 29 News
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2. CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street. Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood...
cbs19news
Five arrested on felony charges in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says several people have been arrested on felony charges. The sheriff’s office says there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Fishersville and Verona areas on Wednesday in connection with these arrests. However, there is no...
WSET
1 injured, charges pending after ambulance crash on Richmond Highway near Concord
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Wednesday morning involving an ambulance. According to officials on the scene, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle. State Police said at 6:49 a.m. they responded to the two-vehicle crash. They said this happened in...
WSLS
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they responded to the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW for a call of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Monday around noon. When officers arrived at...
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hardy man dies after wreck
A man from Hardy died Monday, Oct. 3, from injuries received from a single-vehicle crash Thursday, Sept. 29, in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police today. The crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. Sept. 29 on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect identified in case of stolen off-road vehicle, guns in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Crews, 29 of Nathalie, is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Larceny of a firearm after a Can-Am off-road vehicle, multiple guns and other items were stolen along Red House Road near the Campbell/Charlotte County line September 7, 2022. The off-road vehicle...
WSET
Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
wfirnews.com
Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County
From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
WSET
Woman shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers found an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
WBTM
Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County
The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified around 5:00 a.m. about a report of a person who had been shot. The woman...
