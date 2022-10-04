ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW

A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
PWMania

Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television

Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW

At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara

A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired

For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
wrestlinginc.com

Andrade El Idolo Fires Back At Sammy Guevara: 'I'm Not Scared To Get Fired!

Andrande El Idolo recently revealed that he and Sammy Guevara exchanged words behind the scenes in AEW following a match after the Spanish God complained that the former WWE superstar had hit him too hard. Since that point, both men have taken the situation even further on social media by sending tweets in each others direction, making the dispute a public one.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Cannot Comment On Anything Involving CM Punk And The Elite

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan continues to stay mum on the situation involving CM Punk and The Elite. Punk stunned the wrestling world with his tirade during the post-All Out media scrum. Unprovoked, Punk launched into a rant on his former friend Colt Cabana and accused AEW EVPs of starting a rumor that he tried to get Cabana fired. He also hurled shots towards Hangman Page over "going into business for himself" during a promo in the buildup to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May.
411mania.com

Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
ewrestlingnews.com

Former AEW Talent Explains Decision To Leave The Promotion

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dan Lambert discussed his decision to move on from AEW. He said that he thought his character was becoming ‘stale.’. Lambert made his promotional debut in 2021 with American Top Team before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page.
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere

A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
411mania.com

Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
411mania.com

Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV

AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta. * AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Not Expected to Make AEW Return Anytime Soon

Jeff Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense Within 10 Years. AEW President Tony Khan stated that Hardy was in rehab shortly after the arrest and has been suspended indefinitely. Pwinsider.com reported that Hardy has a...
PWMania

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals That He Made an Offer to Bray Wyatt

Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked about the wrestling promotion that he is working on getting started during the most recent episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, and he was asked if he can give an update on it:. “I’m still moving forward. I have a finished draft,...
411mania.com

Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning

Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”
