q95fm.net
Jerrod Michael Perry
Jerrod Michael Perry, age 25 of Thelma, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Paintsville ARH Hospital. Born August 18, 1997 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Michael Perry and Rhonda Williams Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Martha Fannin Coleman. Funeral services will be held...
q95fm.net
Estill Mullins
Estill Mullins, age 81 of Printer, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Ervin & Goldie Wright Mullins. He was the husband of Connie Yates Mullins. He was a retired maintenance worker for Stumbo Golf Course.
wymt.com
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
q95fm.net
Alaphare Justice Jarvis
Alaphare Justice Jarvis, age 87, of Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mt. Manor of Paintsville. Alaphare was born February 7, 1935 in McAndrews, Kentucky, daughter of the late Walter Justice and Elizabeth Brown Justice. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Jarvis, son, Bobby Lynn Jarvis, daughter, Angie Gayle McCarty, ; three brothers, Millard Justice, Harper Justice and Ralph Justice; four sisters, Dianna Kay Brewster, Delores, Edythe, Marie and four infant sisters.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
WSAZ
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
Fans travel to Loretta Lynn’s hometown to honor her legacy
Loretta Lynn, a country music icon and beloved by so many, died at 90 years old Tuesday morning. In her famous song "Coal Miner's Daughter" she sings about the place she grew up, Van Lear, Kentucky along Butcher Hollow.
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
q95fm.net
Country Music Icon and Eastern Kentucky Native, Loretta Lynn, Dead at 90
Legendary Country Singer and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at the age 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Born in Johnson County, Loretta Lynn was a country music icon who was proud to be from Eastern Kentucky. Lynn was dominant in the country music scene in the 60s and 70s, with numerous hits, which includes songs such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough”.
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
q95fm.net
Robin Moore Bailey
Robin Moore Bailey 42, of Kermit, WV; passed away on October 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born on September 28, 1980 to Timmy and Linda Moore, Vicki and Ben Boyce. She is preceded in death by her sister; Kimberly Moore Smith, grandparents; Flem Moore Jr., America Scott Moore, and Grace Slone.
2 West Carter High School students killed in crash
UPDATE (2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): Kentucky State Police say the families of two juveniles killed in a car crash Tuesday night have been notified. Troopers say the victims were teenage boys, but will not be releasing their names or ages due to being underage. UPDATE (10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The two […]
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/5/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Smith, 45, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
Two juveniles die in Carter County crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
wymt.com
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region. The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship...
q95fm.net
Body Found on Riverbank in Breathitt County
The Breathitt County Coroner’s office reported to the Clayhole community after a call from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, due to a body being discovered in the riverbank of Troublesome Creek. The coroner could not identify if the remains were those of a man or woman...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 8/5/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on August 5, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
