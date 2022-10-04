TFD: Fire contained after destroying north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters said a large fire is contained after it destroyed a home near Tulsa International Airport (TIA) Monday.

Tulsa Fire Department’s Andy Little told FOX23 firefighters had trouble accessing the home due to a small driveway leading to the house.

Little also said the roof had caved in by the time first responders were on the scene, and a car parked in the driveway was destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters confirmed the fire is out, and crews are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Little said it was unclear if someone was inside the home during the fire.

This is a developing story.

