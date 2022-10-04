Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
– WWE taped the following matchups for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to Raw, per WrestlingInc.com. * Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. * Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Set to Star Alongside Tom Hanks in New Movie
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly will be appearing in Miramax and Sony’s upcoming film Here alongside Tom Hanks. Frequent Hanks collaborator Robert Zemeckis will direct. Eric Roth is currently adapting the script with Zemeckis and Jack Rapke producing, Deadline reports. ImageMovers will be producing alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Miramax will distribute the film in foreign countries, while Sony Pictures will bring it to American screens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'WWE Raw' Botches Candice LeRae's Entrance
WWE's graphics team made another error during Monday night's episode of Raw. After a typo in Seth Rollins' entrance chyron on the Sept. 26 episode, Candice LeRae's entrance was essentially ruined due to a huge mixup. While the Rollins glitch might have gone unnoticed by viewers, this one was absolutely obvious. (You can tune in to WWE Raw on USA Network via Fubo TV or another live service.)
CMT
WATCH: Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” Returns For Season 5 With Drama-Filled Trailer
The fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit drama series “Yellowstone” is just around the corner. The Taylor Sheridan universe released a sneak peek (Sept. 29) of the upcoming episodes in a new finger-biting trailer. Following a record-breaking season and action-packed finale, fans receive a glimpse of the...
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
epicstream.com
Charlie Hunnam Expresses Interest To Return To Sons Of Anarchy Franchise But How?
Though it has been nearly eight years since Sons of Anarchy ended, Charlie Hunnam has expressed his interest in returning to the franchise. However, how will it happen with the death of his character, Jax Teller?. The Sons of Anarchy finale saw Jax die when he decided to sacrifice himself...
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts On What Roman Reigns Should Do At Wrestlemania
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on the main event for Wrestlemania 39, which will likely feature Roman Reigns. The show is two nights, and the idea was floated that Reigns should wrestle on both. Here are highlights:. On Cody Rhodes possibly returning at the...
theplaylist.net
‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’: Viggo Mortensen To Direct & Star With Vicky Krieps In Upcoming Western Love Story
This year, Viggo Mortensen saved a junior football team in a cave in Ron Howard‘s “Thirteen Lives” and re-entered the new flesh with David Cronenberg in “Crimes Of The Future.” Now, for his next project, he’ll star in and direct a Western love story with a formidable co-star: “Corsage” actress Vicky Krieps.
411mania.com
Werewolf by Night Review
TV Rating: TV-14 Gael García Bernal – Jack Russell. Werewolf by Night is the first of its showcase from Marvel Studios. It marks Marvel’s first-ever “special presentation.” It is a standalone, one-off television special exploring a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not a backdoor pilot or even a pilot movie. In comic terms, Werewolf by Night is a one-shot special. While there is potential for these characters and elements to be shown again elsewhere, this show was created for the sole purpose of being a one-off. In that regard, it’s an entertaining experience.
411mania.com
Latest White Rabbit QR Code References Joe Gacy, Extreme Rules Venue
The “White Rabbit” QR Code teases continued on Raw, referencing Joe Gacy and the site of Extreme Rules. The latest QR Code let to a URL that features an image of Samson & Delilah, specifically the painting of that name by Jose Salome Pina which was completed in 1851. Samson was the Biblical strongman who was betrayed by Delilah, his lover who cut his hair and thus robbed him of his strength.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Cites Dean Malenko For Conceiving His Iconic Entrance Technique
Rey Mysterio put in an appearance for WWE’s The Bump recently and talked about the advent of his pop-up entrance (per Fightful). Mysterio credited Dean Malenko with the initial idea and thinks it has become one of the best entrance gimmicks of all time. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.
Comments / 0