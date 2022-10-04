ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here are the 2022 voter registration deadlines in all 50 states

By Rachel Scully, Sarakshi Rai
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxr1W_0iKlNqlz00

The 2022 midterms elections are just over a month away, on Nov. 8, with both chambers of Congress and a slew of governorships hanging in the balance.

Here are the deadlines to register to vote in each state. All mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by the listed deadline, unless otherwise noted.

Alabama

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct 24.

Alaska

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 9.

Arizona

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11. Check your voter registration status or register to vote at my.arizona.vote.

Arkansas

The deadline to register by mail or in person is Oct. 11. Arkansas does not offer online voter registration. You will be officially registered to vote when you receive acknowledgement of your registration from the county clerk’s office.

California

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 24.

If the registration deadline has passed, voters may visit their county elections office, a vote center or a satellite office designated by their county elections official during the 14 days prior to, and including Election Day to conditionally register to vote and vote a provisional ballot via Same Day Voter Registration.

Colorado

The deadline for Colorado residents to register to receive their ballot by mail is Nov. 1. Residents can register to vote online or in person anytime on or before Election Day.

Connecticut

The deadline to register online is Nov. 1. Residents can register in person anytime up to and including Election Day, Nov. 8.

Delaware

The deadline for the Department of Elections Offices to mail vote by mail ballots is Nov. 1. You can register to vote online or in person before or during Election Day, Nov. 8.

District of Columbia

The deadline to register online is Oct. 18. Mail-in registrations must be received by Oct. 18. Residents can also register in person anytime through Election Day.

Florida

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11.

Georgia

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11.

Hawaii

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 31. Residents can also register online or in person anytime through Election Day. Same day voter registration is available beginning 10 days prior and through election day.

Idaho

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct 14. Residents can register in person anytime through Election Day.

Illinois

The deadline to register online is Oct. 23. Residents can also register by mail before Oct. 11, or in person anytime through Election Day.

Indiana

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11.

Iowa

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 24. Residents can also register in person anytime up to and including Election Day.

Kansas

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 18.

Kentucky

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11.

Louisiana

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 11. Online registration is available through Oct. 18.

Maine

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 18. Residents can register in person through Election Day. Maine does not offer online registration.

Maryland

The deadline to r egister by mail or online is Oct. 18. Residents can register in person through Election Day.

Massachusetts

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 29.

Michigan

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 24. Residents can register in person through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Minnesota

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 18. Residents can register in person through Nov. 8.

Mississippi

The deadline to register by mail and in person is Oct 10. Mississippi does not offer online registration.

Missouri

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 12.

Montana

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 21. Residents can register in person by Oct. 28. Online registration is not offered in Montana.

Nebraska

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 16, with an Oct. 23 deadline for in person registration.

Nevada

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11. Residents can register in person or online through Nov. 8.

New Hampshire

Residents can register by mail, in person or online through Election Day.

New Jersey

The deadline to register by mail, online or in person to vote is Oct. 18.

New Mexico

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 11. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by that date. Residents can register in person through Election Day.

New York

The deadline to register to vote by mail, in person or online is Oct. 14, and mail-in ballots should be postmarked on Oct. 14.

North Carolina

The deadline to register to vote by mail, in person or online is Oct. 14. After that, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available. The early voting period for the 2022 general election begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

North Dakota

Eligible residents are automatically registered to vote.

Ohio

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 11.

Oklahoma

The deadline to register by mail, online or in person is Oct. 14.

Oregon

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 18.

Pennsylvania

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 24.

Rhode Island

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 9.

South Carolina

The deadline to register in person is by 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, online by Oct. 9 or by mail on Oct. 11.

South Dakota

The deadline to register in person, and mail is Oct. 24, and mail-in registrations must be received by that date. There is no option to register online.

Tennessee

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 11.

Texas

The deadline to register by mail or in person is Oct. 11. Texas does not offer online voter registration.

Utah

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 28, and mail-in registrations must be received by that date. Residents can register in person through Election Day, though they will need to present two forms of identification at the voting location to register

Vermont

Residents can register by mail or in person through Nov. 8, though voters need to register online to complete the process by Nov. 4 to ensure their name appears on the checklist on Election Day.

Virginia

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 17. Voters may register in person through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot.

Washington

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 31, and mail registrations must be received by that date. Residents can register in person through Election Day.

West Virginia

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 18.

Wisconsin

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 19. Residents can register in person through Election Day.

Wyoming

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 24. Residents can register in person through Nov. 8. Online registration is not available.

