Sydney FC vs. Melbourne Victory time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for Big Blue A-League Men blockbuster

West Ham travel to Anderlecht on Thursday to compete in the Europa League group stage.The Hammers have had a bumpy start to the season and sit in 15th in the Premier League. Despite the rough beginning, player Jarrod Bowen has hailed manager David Moyes for making the side “hard to beat”.FOLLOW LIVE: Omonia vs Man United – Latest Europa League updatesHe said: “We wanted to be a bit more clinical and dominant with our performances. I thought we suffered against Wolves without the ball, but what this manager does is make us a tough group to beat and break down....

UEFA ・ 3 HOURS AGO