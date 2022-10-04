ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sydney FC vs. Melbourne Victory time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for Big Blue A-League Men blockbuster

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How the brother of Aussie teen soccer star Garang Kuol brokered a lucrative UK Premier League deal while on the RUN over an alleged $121K bank scam

The brother of rising Australian soccer sensation Garang Kuol helped broker a half-a-million dollar Premier League deal for him while on the run from Australian authorities. Kuol Mawien Kuol remains at large after skipping bail on July 22 in Victoria and heading to New South Wales to manage his little brother.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anderlecht vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Europa League fixture online and on TV

West Ham travel to Anderlecht on Thursday to compete in the Europa League group stage.The Hammers have had a bumpy start to the season and sit in 15th in the Premier League. Despite the rough beginning, player Jarrod Bowen has hailed manager David Moyes for making the side “hard to beat”.FOLLOW LIVE: Omonia vs Man United – Latest Europa League updatesHe said: “We wanted to be a bit more clinical and dominant with our performances. I thought we suffered against Wolves without the ball, but what this manager does is make us a tough group to beat and break down....
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roderick Miranda
Person
Luke Brattan
Person
Nani
Person
Jake Brimmer
Person
Jack Rodwell
Person
Joe Lolley
AFP

England hot favourites at record-breaking women's Rugby World Cup

Confident England are red-hot favourites but holders and hosts New Zealand will have a point to prove when the women's Rugby World Cup starts on Saturday in record-breaking fashion. More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the opening day, a record attendance for the women's Rugby World Cup, eclipsing the 20,000 who saw the 2014 final in Paris.
RUGBY
BBC

Gloucester Rugby sign Argentina prop Mayco Vivas

Gloucester have signed Argentina international prop Mayco Vivas with immediate effect. The 24-year-old has 17 caps and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He also featured in this year's Rugby Championship and played in the Pumas' first ever win against the All Blacks on New...
RUGBY
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 5?

One whole month is done and dusted for the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of action available for Aussie viewers in Week 5. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sydney Fc#A League#Adelaide#Melbourne Victory Time#The A League Men Season#The Big Blue#Nzdt Tv#Paramount Sky Sport Now#Sky Sport
Sporting News

Adelaide 36ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: How to watch NBL vs. NBA preseason game in Australia

The 36ers entered their NBL vs. NBA matchup against the Suns as huge underdogs, but Adelaide shocked the world, handing Phoenix a 134-124 loss at the Footprint Center. In their stunning victory, the 36ers shot 55.4 percent from the field, 55.8 percent from 3-point range and 90.0 percent from the free throw line. Craig Randall II scored a game-high 35 points, Robert Franks added 32 points and Mitch McCarron dished out 16 assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sporting News

Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament

Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
TechRadar

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Europa League online

Manchester United will be looking to put their derby day blues behind them as they travel to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia in this Group E clash. Having been thrashed 6-3 by their local rivals on Sunday, Erik Ten Hag will be looking for a big response from his Red Devils as they look to record consecutive Europa League victories. Follow our guide on how to watch an Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project. Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?

The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
RUGBY
SkySports

Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Celtic face Spartans, Rangers host Motherwell, Glasgow City visit Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock face Hibernian

Holders Celtic will take on Spartans in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals as Fran Alonso's side bid to retain their title. Scottish Women's Premier League 1 champions Rangers have been drawn against Motherwell while Glasgow Women were first out of the hat for a mouthwatering tie against six-time winners Glasgow City.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy