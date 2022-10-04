ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond SPCA to receive dogs from Puerto Rico following hurricanes

By Tannock Blair
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond SPCA will be receiving shelter dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida following hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

The organization’s admissions team has been in contact with partners in both hurricane-affected areas to help animals in their shelters who were in need of homes before the storms made landfall.

According to a Facebook post made by the organization , they are now asking community members to help make room for dogs who will soon arrive at the humane center.

“Twenty years ago we committed to a no-kill model that has transformed animal welfare in Richmond,” the post reads. “The compassionate community embrace of no-kill has enabled us to expand our reach and assist other communities in times of crisis. Only through adopting the dogs currently in our care to lasting, loving homes will we have kennels available to house those coming our way.”

From Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oc.t 8, visitors will be able to name their own adoption fee when taking home an adult dog. Visit the Richmond SPCA adoption website for more information.

