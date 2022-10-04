ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

tbinewsroom.com

New Johnsonville Man Indicted, Arrested in Connection to 2021 Homicide

HENDERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. On November 19, 2021, at the request of former...
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Oak Grove woman takes plea deal in manslaughter case

The Oak Grove woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the June, 2020 death of her teen daughter accepted a plea deal Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. An indictment for second-degree manslaughter alleges 50-year old Patricia Conyers caused the death of her daughter by failing to provide her with appropriate medical care and by “failing to do what a reasonable person would do, knowing the child would not get better without a doctor’s care.”
OAK GROVE, KY
Benton County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Benton County, TN
Camden, TN
WSMV

Police investigate alleged suspicous white van

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating “possible” suspicious activity involving suspects allegedly offering children money in a white van. CPD first received reports of the incident on Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. from a woman who said that her seven-year-old child was offered money...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

2 indicted in Logan County shooting death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Men Charged After Report of Shots Fired In Christian County

A report of shots fired in the area of Annie Mack Road in Christian County led to the arrest of two men Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 30-year-old Demerriel Harris going inside a home and spent shell casings all over the roadway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Kirkwood Middle School alerts families of alleged online threats

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kirkwood Middle School families received an email Wednesday morning about a rumored threat of violence on social media. Principal Laura Boss said in the email that the administration and law enforcement are investigating. The middle school’s Student Code of Conduct was updated this school year to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville police investigating fatal crash on Tiny Town Road

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release, the crash shut down all lanes of Tiny Town Road and there were other injuries, but the extent of those is unknown. More information was not immediately available and the names of those involved have not yet been released.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
WSMV

Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
waynecountynews.net

County Commission Hears Report on Pay Scale Causing Loss of Sheriff’s Office Employees

The Wayne County Commission met in regular session on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present were Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
WSMV

City of Dickson issues burn ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As dry conditions persist across Tennessee, the City of Dickson has issued a burn ban on all outdoor burning effective immediately. Dickson officials say the burn ban will continue until the area receives significant rainfall. “With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in...
DICKSON, TN

