tbinewsroom.com
New Johnsonville Man Indicted, Arrested in Connection to 2021 Homicide
HENDERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. On November 19, 2021, at the request of former...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
WBIR
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
whopam.com
Oak Grove woman takes plea deal in manslaughter case
The Oak Grove woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the June, 2020 death of her teen daughter accepted a plea deal Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. An indictment for second-degree manslaughter alleges 50-year old Patricia Conyers caused the death of her daughter by failing to provide her with appropriate medical care and by “failing to do what a reasonable person would do, knowing the child would not get better without a doctor’s care.”
WSMV
Police investigate alleged suspicous white van
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating “possible” suspicious activity involving suspects allegedly offering children money in a white van. CPD first received reports of the incident on Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. from a woman who said that her seven-year-old child was offered money...
wnky.com
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
clarksvillenow.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged After Report of Shots Fired In Christian County
A report of shots fired in the area of Annie Mack Road in Christian County led to the arrest of two men Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 30-year-old Demerriel Harris going inside a home and spent shell casings all over the roadway.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/03/22 – 10/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WSMV
One killed, three in stable condition following deadly Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working on a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard. Sean Braxton, 47, of Clarksville, was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town Road when he crossed over the continuous left turn lane and...
westkentuckystar.com
Check on stopped motorist leads to drug arrest in Graves County
A check on a motorist stopped on the side of US 45 led to a drug arrest in Graves County. Deputies stopped to check on a vehicle sitting on the shoulder. A talk with the driver, 48-year-old Donald R. Isbell of Clinton, led deputies to search the vehicle. The search...
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
WSMV
Kirkwood Middle School alerts families of alleged online threats
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kirkwood Middle School families received an email Wednesday morning about a rumored threat of violence on social media. Principal Laura Boss said in the email that the administration and law enforcement are investigating. The middle school’s Student Code of Conduct was updated this school year to...
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigating fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release, the crash shut down all lanes of Tiny Town Road and there were other injuries, but the extent of those is unknown. More information was not immediately available and the names of those involved have not yet been released.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
WSMV
Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
waynecountynews.net
County Commission Hears Report on Pay Scale Causing Loss of Sheriff’s Office Employees
The Wayne County Commission met in regular session on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present were Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
WSMV
City of Dickson issues burn ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As dry conditions persist across Tennessee, the City of Dickson has issued a burn ban on all outdoor burning effective immediately. Dickson officials say the burn ban will continue until the area receives significant rainfall. “With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in...
