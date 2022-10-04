ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chris Cuomo Launches New NewsNation Gig: “This Show Is Going To Be Different From What I’ve Done In The Past Because I’m Different”

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNlUW_0iKlNWJZ00

Chris Cuomo debuted his new NewsNation show on Monday with a pledge that his nightly hour “won’t be typical.”

Cuomo, who was fired from his CNN primetime show in December, also said that he had “learned lessons good and bad” since then.

“I’ve relied on my friends, my family, my therapist, and thankfully, it’s been the case that what doesn’t kill us, does make us stronger,” Cuomo said in an extended, 15-minute opener. “I’ve been humbled by what happened but I am also hungry to do better in a way that I have never done before. So this show is going to be different from what I have done in the past because I’m different.”

His pitch to viewers was that too much of the national conversation is being framed as left or right, especially in media, when the “extremes are not America’s majority.”

“I’m not to follow the pack. I’m here to expose the game. When you see it, I’m going to say it, and I am going to show you, this is why things get covered this way. This is what this move means by the left. This is what this means by the right. And I believe that we can focus on common ground with our leaders here and the collective will to find solutions.”

The approach to the show is in sync with NewsNation’s genesis: A neutral news outlet to counter other major cable news networks. But since its launch in 2020, NewsNation has drawn just a fraction of the viewers of CNN, MSNBC or Fox News, and it’s been adding names like Cuomo, Ashleigh Banfield and Dan Abrams to its nightly lineup.

Cuomo’s dismissal from CNN came after an outside law firm was retained to discover how much he aided his brother, former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, when he was accused of sexual harassment. At the time, a spokesperson for Cuomo called his dismissal “unwarranted.”

In his opener, Chris Cuomo told viewers, “Shakespeare wrote in The Tempest, that the past is prologue, meaning all that has happened before led to this moment. And it is with me being here with you tonight.”

In an interview with Abrams in July, Cuomo also denied allegations of sexual assault. Shortly after he was terminated, The New York Times reported that that allegations, brought to the attention of CNN management, involved a sexual assault claim by a junior colleague at another network.

Cuomo’s guests on the first show were former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, talk host Bill Maher and Dan Rather. All are hardly unfamiliar to cable news viewers. But Cuomo suggested that the difference in his show will be in its focus. As an example, he said that after the media attention has shifted from the destruction of Hurricane Ian, the show would focus on residents’ struggles with insurance claims. “We will be there, and I will stay on that. Most won’t, but this show is not going to be typical.”

That said, Cuomo made clear that he was hardly splitting the difference between partisan sides. Maher and Rather warned about the future of democracy, while Cuomo told viewers that “you got to look at both sides, but it doesn’t mean that it’s a 50-50 split. In politics what you ignore you often empower. And the right has made a mistake in its silence for too long. Our election was not stolen. Your Republican leaders know this.”

Cuomo said that the show also would take viewer calls, and he started with his mother, Matilda. “You being on the show is just making everybody feel good,” she said.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 65

Ferrari Textarossa
2d ago

for his infractions, if he were a republican, he would be forced to live under a freeway overpass away from society... but he's a democrat, so here's another news job for ya

Reply(3)
26
Joe Gonzalez
2d ago

moving trash from one place to another is not different...trash is trash anywhere you put it...fake news runs in your blood!!!

Reply
27
true2usa
2d ago

The reason I won't watch News Nation again. News Nation reports all the wrong doings of the Democrats but praises them to maintain their non biased imagine. Totally phony.

Reply(1)
19
Related
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Nobles
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Bill Maher
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Veracity Report

The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor

New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opens up about relationship with Riley Roberts and shares details about proposal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has opened up about her notoriously private relationship with Riley Roberts, with the congresswoman revealing that the couple got engaged after her longtime partner revealed it was his New Year’s resolution.Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 32, who confirmed that she and Roberts were engaged in May, spoke candidly about the bond the couple shares, and how she reacted to her boyfriend’s desire to get engaged, during a cover interview for GQ’s October issue.According to the New York Democrat, who first met Roberts when they were both 19 and attending Boston University as undergraduate students, she never considered marriage “inevitable”. Her...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Jared Kushner Admits He 'Sat On The Floor And Started Crying' After His Dad's Legal Woes Were Revealed

Nearly two decades after Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering, the former White House advisor has spoken out about his father’s legal woes. In a new sit-down interview shared on Sunday, September 11, Jared got candid about what it was like helping his dad through those tough times, revealing that at one point, he was brought to tears by his dad’s stressful situation. “After a couple days of spending time with him and getting that situation as settled as it was going to get, I get back to New York,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Newsnation#Cnn#Msnbc#Fox News
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy