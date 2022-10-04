ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Booker brands GOP Sen. Rand Paul as ‘barrier’ to progress

By BRUCE SCHREINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7ZOZ_0iKlNUY700
1 of 2

Democrat Charles Booker railed against Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as a “barrier” to progress Monday night as he made a pitch to Kentucky voters in a solo appearance on statewide television.

Booker, a former state lawmaker, touted his plans to expand health care access, stoutly defended his support for abortion rights and said policymakers must deal with “climate chaos” that he linked to monster storms hitting Kentucky and other parts of the country.

With about a month left in the fall campaign, the Democratic challenger had the stage to himself during the half-hour candidate program on Kentucky Educational Television. Paul, who is seeking a third Senate term, was invited to debate Booker but did not participate.

Booker took advantage of monopolizing the time, saying Paul had “turned his back” on voters.

“He has voted against expanding health care,” Booker said. “He’s voted against infrastructure. He’s voted against local governments. He’s been our barrier and we need to remove him so that we can win our future.”

Booker, best known for his “hood to the holler” theme in hopes of forging an urban-rural coalition, said he’s built grassroots support from people who have been ignored, marginalized and abandoned.

“That’s not about party,” he said. “That’s about humanity.”

Booker also took on the issue of climate change in coal-producing Kentucky.

“These historic, unprecedented storms -- having a 1,000-year flood that hit communities that were never in a flood plain -- these things are not happenstance,” he said. “So we cannot look away from them, or call them a myth or a joke like Rand Paul would.”

Portions of eastern Kentucky were inundated by historic flooding this summer.

Kentucky hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in three decades. Tapping into the power of incumbency, Paul has amassed a lopsided fundraising advantage over Booker, and the GOP senator has dipped into his campaign treasury to air a series of TV ads touting his conservative credentials.

The top-of-the-ticket Senate race in Kentucky has at times seemed to be overshadowed by the state’s emerging 2023 governor’s race. Several Republican hopefuls are jockeying for advantage in what’s shaping up as an intensely competitive GOP gubernatorial primary next spring. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking a second term.

Comments / 52

John
2d ago

This guy's desperate. Rand Paul has been an excellent Senator. Nobody, no one else in Congress can match Rand Paul for integrity and work ethic on behalf of the people of Kentucky or the country at large.

Reply(5)
12
Nathan
2d ago

Rand Paul will make Fauci answer questions we all should have answered. I don't believe Booker will care what Fauci did.

Reply(2)
11
Tsquared
2d ago

And Kentuckians have no room for this racist in our great Commonwealth. Who told this goof he can compete? He’s worse that that dude who’s a fighter pilot. See how far he got.

Reply(3)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Toby Hazlewood

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie One of 30 Republicans To Vote Against Bill Providing Compensation for 9/11 Victims

Rep.Thomas MassieGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 30, House Representatives voted on a bill - HR 8987 - to provide further financial compensation to the families of 9/11 victims, with the bill being approved by 400 votes in favor, 31 against. Of the votes against, 30 were from Republican representatives including Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Kentucky Voters#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Republican#Democratic#Senate
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban

Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HipHopWired

Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IDAHO STATE
The Courier Journal

With help from Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, Kentucky can lead on animal issues again

Let’s face it: Not many people look at the two senators from Kentucky and see a couple of warm and fuzzy guys. Sen. Mitch McConnell, is widely recognized as a master legislator but also a bare-knuckled tactician in the art and exercise of power. Sen. Rand Paul, has laser-focused fidelity to libertarian ideals, and his ability to withstand pressure when he is a crowd of one says more than a little something about his resolve. No matter...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy