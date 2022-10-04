ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Report: Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns was in hospital with infection

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIYhC_0iKlNP8U00

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was so ill last week with a throat infection that he was hospitalized on bed rest for days, ESPN reported.

The infection also caused Towns, 26, to have trouble breathing, and he told the media on Monday that he had only been cleared to walk two days earlier, when he attended a team event on Saturday.

“I’m still recovering, I’m still getting better,” Towns told reporters in Minneapolis. “There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball (during the illness).”

He said the illness, reportedly not related to COVID, caused him to drop to 231 pounds, down from his listed weight of 248.

Towns is now traveling with the team but will not be ready for Tuesday’s preseason opener against the Heat in Miami, according to Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

Towns had a busy offseason. In May, he received stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in his left ankle, left wrist, right finger and both knees in an attempt to avoid surgery. He also committed to the Timberwolves for the next five seasons by signing a four-year, $224 million contract extension.

He averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in 74 games last season. In seven seasons with Minnesota, he has career averages of 23.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

–Field Level Media

Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
NBA
VikingsTerritory

Where Is Danielle Hunter?

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
