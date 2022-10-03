ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Hueytown man killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — A Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 4:06 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Perry Grant Copeland, 56, of Hueytown, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a single-vehicle wreck in the 1900 […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 5 injured in early morning crashes along I-59 near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A series of accidents along I-59 South involving multiple commercial vehicles left one person dead and at least five others injured Wednesday morning. According to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, the first crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 152 when a commercial vehicle crossed the median and hit […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crane Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Vinemont, AL
Cullman County, AL
Accidents
City
Cullman, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
WAFF

Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just west of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark Stacey, 57 was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit as culvert. The car then flipped and Stacey was ejected from the vehicle.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash that occurred in Tuscumbia. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Terry Smith, 64, of Leighton, was killed in the crash. According to ALEA, Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Oldsmobile
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole

A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-3rd degree; Dollar General; 1st Ave. S.W; cash. October 3. leaving the scene of an accident; Brantley Ave. N.W; damage to 2007 Ford Ranger; $1,100. October 4.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies have located a female connected to an alleged assault reported on Thursday morning in Eva. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a male subject with injuries after arriving on the scene near Eva Road and Aday Road. No one was injured by the gunshots reported earlier Thursday morning.
EVA, AL
AL.com

Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot

Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies inmate reportedly stabbed

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate that was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Joseph Agee III “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy