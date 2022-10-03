Read full article on original website
Hueytown man killed in single-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — A Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 4:06 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Perry Grant Copeland, 56, of Hueytown, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a single-vehicle wreck in the 1900 […]
Limestone County crash claims life of Madison man
From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Madison man on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at approximately 8:30 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark Anthony Stacey, 57, was critically injured when the 2010 Chevy Aveo that he was driving left the roadway, struck a […]
Troopers identify man killed in Limestone County crash
Authorities confirm a Madison man died at the hospital after his vehicle overturned into a culvert in Limestone County on Tuesday.
1 dead, 5 injured in early morning crashes along I-59 near Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A series of accidents along I-59 South involving multiple commercial vehicles left one person dead and at least five others injured Wednesday morning. According to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, the first crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 152 when a commercial vehicle crossed the median and hit […]
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just west of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark Stacey, 57 was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit as culvert. The car then flipped and Stacey was ejected from the vehicle.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash that occurred in Tuscumbia. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Terry Smith, 64, of Leighton, was killed in the crash. According to ALEA, Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
1 charged with intentionally hitting Decatur woman with her car
A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole
A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-3rd degree; Dollar General; 1st Ave. S.W; cash. October 3. leaving the scene of an accident; Brantley Ave. N.W; damage to 2007 Ford Ranger; $1,100. October 4.
Decatur woman arrested in connection with vehicular assault
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a woman in connection with assault charges.
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies have located a female connected to an alleged assault reported on Thursday morning in Eva. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a male subject with injuries after arriving on the scene near Eva Road and Aday Road. No one was injured by the gunshots reported earlier Thursday morning.
Officer placed on leave after Decatur pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot
Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies inmate reportedly stabbed
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate that was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Joseph Agee III “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced […]
