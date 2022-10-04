ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Schedule News

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to play each other once in each of the next six college basketball seasons. The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this schedule news. "Cowardly Kentucky not wanting to play at Kennel more than once," one fan wrote. "Cal’s putting off playing...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy