Pilsen raised doctor serves childhood community, following family tragedy
A Pilsen native is now helping save lives at the hospital that serves the neighborhood where he grew up.
fox32chicago.com
'I refused to die': Cancer survivor beats the odds, will run Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO - Anyone striving to cover 26.2 miles must be tough and clearly fit, but one runner in this year's Chicago Marathon thinks his key to success is that he's so stubborn. "During the treatment, I was thinking, alright, first of all not going to die. I'm way too stubborn," said Angelo Ciardella.
fox32chicago.com
First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time
CHICAGO - Jose Guzman set up his portable tree stand before dawn Sunday 25 feet off the ground, then hunted into Chicago history at William Powers State Recreation Area on Chicago’s Southeast Side. At 7 a.m., Guzman used his crossbow to harvest the first deer taken legally by a...
fox32chicago.com
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
CHICAGO - The mother of a TikTok influencer, who was murdered in her Chicago high-rise, is suing the building over its security. Sania Khan was killed by her estranged husband in July after he got into her building on East Ohio Street. A video shows him entering the building and...
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
fox32chicago.com
Native Chicagoan living in Florida collects donations for Hurricane Ian survivors
CHICAGO - A native Chicagoan is going above and beyond to help a community nearly wiped off the map by Hurricane Ian. Janeen Paulauskis spent half of her life in Chicago, born and raised in Bridgeport. For the past 26 years, she has called Fort Meyers Beach home. During the...
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights veteran gifted new roof from Habitat for Humanity: 'Thank you'
CHICAGO - An Army veteran in Chicago Heights is getting a new roof Thursday. A local crew is working fast and for free as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program. Workers started ripping off the old shingles on the brick house early Thursday morning and will complete the project in one day.
DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died
CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago in a bottle: Jeppson's Malort posts photo of hotdog-infused Malort
CHICAGO - This might be an acquired taste: hotdog-infused Malort. Jeppson's Malort posted a photo on Facebook showing the mixture, tagging a bar called Barrel Society in Princeton, Illinois. Just like Portillo's Italian Beef on Lou Malnati's pizza, this is also a very Chicago combination.
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
fox32chicago.com
Former North Chicago police officer rescues disabled mother during Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO - A former North Chicago police officer rescued his disabled mother from her Florida home right in the nick of time after she decided not to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Johnny Lauder, a Chicago native who moved to Naples with his family about 20 years ago, was riding...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago marathon quietly adds nonbinary division, ‘hurtful’ to some runners
CHICAGO - The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one of the most prestigious races, drawing runners from around the globe. So when Cal Calamia heard that the race on Sunday had opened a nonbinary runner category for first time ever, they were ecstatic. "It’s really exciting. It feels really...
wgnradio.com
Should kids with head lice be sent home from school?
Annette Washington, a dispatcher and manager with Lice Busters America, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the new guidance given by the American Academy of Pediatrics that determined that it’s unnecessary to isolate children with lice in school. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
nypressnews.com
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
fox32chicago.com
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
