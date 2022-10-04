ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

Kim Kardashian banned from peddling crypto and fined US$1.26 million as the SEC cracks down on influencer scams

There has been no shortage of celebrities shilling various obscure token projects to the millions of their followers in the heydays of crypto last year, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission regulator chose to make an example of none other than Kim Kardashian. In 2021, the world's most visible "influencer" personality shared promo stories about one EthereumMax project (in no way affiliated with the creators of the world's second most popular cryptocurrency), urging them to get in on the game.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
bctd.news

NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund

A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Dangerous Implications Of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Natalie Smolenski is a senior advisor at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and executive director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, and Dan Held is a Bitcoin educator and marketing advisor at Trust Machines. This article is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper “Why the U.S. Should Reject Central Bank...
CBS Sacramento

Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million to SEC in crypto settlement

Kim Kardashian is paying $1.26 million in a settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission amid charges that she unlawfully touted a cryptocurrency without disclosing she was being paid for the promotion.Kardashian is paying the settlement without admitting to or denying the SEC's findings, the agency said on Monday. She also agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.The fine is linked to a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax, or EMAX, which was pitched to investors as a disruptive new cryptocurrency. Kardashian was one of several celebrities, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather and former NBA star Paul Pierce,...
