ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week eight of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio long-time MVL foes meet at Sam Hatfield Stadium as Tri-Valley visits Philo. Tri-Valley looks to win their sixth in a row. Philo is hoping to pull the upset and move to 4-4. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO