Tuesday roundup: Marlington boys golfer Garrett Dillon wins playoff to reach Division II OHSAA state tournament
TUESDAY HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP BOYS GOLF Eighteen holes were not enough to determine Garrett Dillion’s fate. All the Marlington sophomore needed was one more hole to extend his season. ...
WKRC
Ohio AP high school football polls have 8 area teams ranked including 2 No. 1s, 3 No. 2s
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Moeller (17) 7-0 198. 2. Lakota West (2) 7-0 172. 3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 164. 4....
Ohio Super 25: Smaller school powers break through for Week 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon and Hamilton Badin met in last year’s OHSAA Division III state championship game. They could be on course for a rematch, and both jumped into the latest cleveland.com Ohio Super 25 for Week 8 of the high school football season. They state’s top two...
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, October 5
Team scores (1 team advances to state): 1. Garaway 324, 2. Carrollton 365, 3. Tusky Valley 382, 4. River View 391, 5. Claymont 420, 6. Fort Frye 480. Medalist: Sammi Miller (Garaway) 73. Individual qualifier (best score not on a qualifying team): Olivia Baker (St. Clairsville) 77. Garaway: Miller 73,...
Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 7
Austin-area high schools kicked off week six with 38 games involving Central Texas teams. Check out all of the results from the weekend below. More:What Austin-area teams top Fab Five high school football polls after Week 6? More:Austin-area high school football week 6: Player of the week named; 22 athletes honored Thursday ...
Milford girls soccer achieves national ranking, ECC title all in one day
After sharing the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title with Loveland last season, Milford's girls soccer team was able to clinch it outright Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over West Clermont. League-leading scorer Ana Manning had the lone goal with 28 minutes remaining in the contest. The win made for a...
Girls soccer: 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Defending champion Hunterdon Central received the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in the 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer tournament. The Red Devils, as well as top seed Sparta, both advance straight to the quarterfinals in the 20-team field. Six first-round matchups are scheduled to be played by Oct. 10, with the winners facing six additional teams that received a bye. Second-round matchups must be played by Oct. 12. ...
Four-star Canadian center Michael Nwoko commits to University of Miami basketball team
The University of Miami men’s basketball team got big news Thursday afternoon.
Twinsburg boys soccer follows defense to more success
Fueled by some superb defense and a timely offense, Twinsburg’s boys soccer team is taking a game-by-game approach as veteran head coach Michael Lally looks toward the post season. Twinsburg moved to 9-2 overall with a 5-0 non-league road victory at Aurora Saturday. The victory marked the first time...
Nordonia boys golfers finish strong in Suburban League
A youthful Nordonia boys golf squad continues to get better and it’s a crucial time of the season with sectional tournament action in play. This time around, it was the play of the programs two seniors that led the charge in the final league tournament. After competing in the...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week eight football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week eight of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio long-time MVL foes meet at Sam Hatfield Stadium as Tri-Valley visits Philo. Tri-Valley looks to win their sixth in a row. Philo is hoping to pull the upset and move to 4-4. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
