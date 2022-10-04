Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team came to the Troy soccer pitch looking to remain unbeaten in the MVL Wednesday night. Troy was looking to move into a share of the MVL lead. But, Tippecanoe controlled the game at Troy Memorial Stadium from the start, opening a 2-0...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp, Milton-Union have strong showing at D-II girls tennis sectional
TROY — It was a good day for all three local teams at the Troy D-II sectional tennis tournament Tuesday. Tippecanoe advanced a doubles team and two singles players on to the district tournament. Milton-Union had a singles player and doubles team advance and Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht...
Daily Advocate
High school football playoff update
DARKE — With October games starting, it is officially the start of the playoff push for high school football. By the end of October, the first round of the playoffs will have been played. Teams around the area will have three games left to move up in the OHSAA...
Dayton Public responds to claim about huge fight after high school football game at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools has issued a response to a claim that a large group of young people jumped and repeatedly hit a teenager at Welcome Stadium during a football game last Friday night. The school district’s statement was that there were about 100 young people running back...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton
TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
miamivalleytoday.com
Corrections
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Soul’d Out trio returns to West Central Ohio
BELLEFONTAINE — Soul’d Out will perform a benefit concert for Morgan’s Place Cemetery, located southeast of Sidney, on Saturday evening, Oct. 29. The event will be held at Winner Harvest Barn on state Route 47 near Bellefontaine and will include a dinner catered by Inn Between. Tickets...
miamivalleytoday.com
The Edison Foundation Holiday Evening set for Nov. 30
PIQUA — The 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
dayton.com
El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg
El Toro is creating a first of its kind, fast-casual restaurant featuring El Toro’s Mexican cuisine. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, confirmed El Toro Express is coming to Miamisburg on North Springboro Pike in a space that was previously a Burger King. “It’s a new project that...
Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened following a crash I-75 southbound. According to ODOT, the left lane was blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Needmore Road due to a crash. OHGO is reporting that all lanes have since reopened. There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State to host FAFSA workshops
PIQUA — Many students and parents feel anxious about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To assist applicants through the process, Edison State Community College will host several FAFSA Completion Workshops. Participants do not need to be current or prospective Edison State students to attend,...
dayton.com
New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene
Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
miamivalleytoday.com
“Fall into Line” with Veterans Museum events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to “Fall Into Line” and mark their calendars with the various events and fundraisers coming this fall with MVVM. MVVM will be having a fundraiser at Skyline Chili at 1775 W. Main...
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on North Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
peakofohio.com
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving. People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle. The move to shut down “hooning”...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Five Points Fashion Revue
MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
