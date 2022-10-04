ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees Severino faces minimum in 7 no-hit innings vs Texas

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOfQq_0iKlLoBL00

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has not allowed a hit and has faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings against the Texas Rangers in the same game that his slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer.

Severino on Monday night made only his third start since missing two months with a right lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone had a discussion with Severino in the dugout after the seventh inning, appearing to tell him his night was done.

After Josh Smith walked in the third, he was immediately erased when No. 9 batter Bubba Thompson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Severino had seven strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fifth inning. He has thrown 63 of 94 pitches for strikes, averaging 94.8 mph for 47 fastballs and reaching a top velocity of 100.3 mph.

He threw 17 changeups, 16 sliders, 11 sinkers and three cutters,

The no-hit bid by Severino comes two days after José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Rangers when Marcus Semien led off with a single.

Texas was last no-hit in 2021, when Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres and Corey Kluber, then with the Yankees, both threw no-hitters at Globe Life Field about six weeks apart.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Bubba Thompson
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Homer
FanSided

Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason

With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
BRONX, NY
MLB

Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown

Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Los Angeles Angels#The San Diego Padres#Globe Life Field#The Associated Press
Amazin' Avenue

Nimmo leads the Mets through a damp afternoon dub

As of this writing, the Mets still have a very slim chance at winning the National League East. To do that, the Braves can’t win again this season, and the Mets can’t lose again this season. The Mets did their part today, by taking down the Nationals 4-2 in the first game of a straight double header today at a cold, wet Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Rangers bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Yankees

New York Yankees (98-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-93, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Yankees -105; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

David Ross proved he’s the best fit for the Cubs in the second half

If you completely missed the first half of the season and only watched the Chicago Cubs after the All-Star break, you’d get a completely different impression of who they are. While this team is still raw and far from complete, they’ve been winning many more games down the stretch than you’d expect, whether it be against good teams or bad teams. It’s all culminated in an impressive 38-31 record after the break, turning what looked to be one of the worst Cubs teams ever into one that doesn’t look that far from contention.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yankees face the Rangers leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (99-62, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (67-94, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy