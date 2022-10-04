Read full article on original website
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list with home run No. 703
Albert Pujols jut keeps mashing — and moving up in baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger who became the fourth member of the 700-home run club in September hit No. 703 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The two-run blast to left field off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch...
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
FOX Sports
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
CBS Sports
MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season leaders as Aaron Judge passes Maris
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge clubbed his 62nd home run of the season to rewrite baseball's history books Tuesday night against the Rangers. The home run broke a tie with Roger Maris, giving Judge sole possession of the American League single-season record. Judge is having a truly historic campaign, as he...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: 1955 World Series Win, NLDS Sweep Against Cubs & Clayton Kershaw Reaches 300 Strikeouts
On Oct. 4, 1955, the Brooklyn Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees, 2-0, in Game 7 of the World Series to win the first championship in franchise history. It was the only World Series won in Brooklyn before the Los Angeles Dodgers captured a title in 1959. Hall of Famer...
