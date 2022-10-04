You'll want to throw on light layers, grab your sunglasses, and pack some extra water as you're getting ready to head out the door Thursday. The strong and dominant ridge of high pressure remains centered just to our east, and will continue to be the main influence on our weather pattern today through this weekend. The only changes ahead for your Thursday compared to Wednesday is that we'll have some thin clouds brushing over our region and our high temperatures may end up a degree or two warmer this afternoon. We're starting out with clear skies, modest northeast winds, and cool temperatures for the start of your Thursday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight, while our higher elevations are starting out in the 30's to 40's again this morning. Winds are out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range early today, but will shift to become out of the south in the 5mph to 10mph range in the afternoon. Humidity is projected to end up slightly lower than yesterday, and that will result in a very modest increase in our fire danger Thursday afternoon. Our fire danger is projected to stay moderate today, but our dry fuels will continue to be a concern. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, mid 70's to mid 80's in the foothills and Sierra, and 80's to lower 90's in the Northern Mountains Thursday afternoon.

