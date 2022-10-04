Read full article on original website
Jack
2d ago
Not sure if that is the whole story. Hopefully the CCL holder was in fear for his personal safety. Otherwise he may be charged. I firmly believe that our laws need to be changed so that deadly force is also acceptable in protection of property in certain situations, like this one
Reply(6)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. The woman...
Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Double murder suspect was free on bond at the time of the killings
A man free on bond in an attempted murder case shot and killed two men during a “video shoot party” last month in North Lawndale, prosecutors said Wednesday.
cwbchicago.com
Cops issue warning after 3 robberies are reported on the same Gold Coast block
Chicago police say there have been three similar robberies on a single Gold Coast block over the past three weeks, and detectives think they’re all related. The crimes have been happening on Elm Street just west of State Street during the overnight hours. Police said one or two men...
fox32chicago.com
2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
Surveillance video shows thief dragging woman while stealing car in West Loop
Video shows the woman struggling with the suspect before he gets back in the car and drags her as she hangs on in the passenger's seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
fox32chicago.com
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Man killed by police in Old Town shot at cops first, COPA says
The man fatally shot by police during a street stop in Old Town over the weekend fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him, Chicago’s police oversight agency said in a press release Tuesday. The exchange of gunfire came after one of the officers deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the subject, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
nypressnews.com
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
Woman attacked, robbed outside Lake View gas station
CHICAGO - A woman was beaten and robbed outside a gas station Thursday morning in the Lake View neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking out of a gas station in the 3500 block of North Halsted Street around 3 a.m. when two females hit her in the face and stole her purse, according to Chicago police.
Burglary suspect shot by homeowner in Chinatown, police say
No word from police on if charges are pending at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Armed offender shouting anti-police sentiment shot by Chicago cops at police station: CPD
CHICAGO - An armed man was shot by Chicago police officers inside a West Side CPD station Wednesday afternoon. At about 12:52 p.m., an armed offender entered the 10th District station located at 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Supt. David Brown said during a news conference Wednesday. Brown said the offender...
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, found shot to death in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 32-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 3:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead,...
Comments / 14