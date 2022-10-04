ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge home runs tracker: Yankees star beats Roger Maris with No. 62

Aaron Judge has joined MLB home run royalty. The Yankees star crushed his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday, beating Roger Maris for the American League single-season record. Back in spring training Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
New York City, NY
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
NJ.com

With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Thompson
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Empire Sports Media

Grading the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions with the regular season finale upon us

The New York Yankees were extremely aggressive at the trade deadline in early August trying to bolster the starting pitching rotation and add depth in the outfield. While some decisions were a bit more valuable than others, the Yankees walked away with a few very talented players who had the capabilities to make a significant impact and contribute to a World Series run.
BRONX, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Scoot Henderson (knee) day-to-day; Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 beat G Leageue Ignite, 112-106

The projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft faced off in two exhibition games in the Las Vegas area this week. Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 of France traveled to face the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 generational talent who is projected as the top draft pick, while Henderson has been playing in the G League the past couple of seasons and has plenty of experience against pro-level talent. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek covered the first game of the monster matchup and will have coverage from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy