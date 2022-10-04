ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose on the Loose: Braves’ eye-opening sweep of Mets

By Marc Malusis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets’ greatest strength failed them this past weekend in Atlanta. What had separated them from the Atlanta Braves and others were their two aces at the top of their starting rotation.

Jacob deGrom, blood blister and all, needs to be better than he was as he allowed three runs over six innings of work. Max Scherzer on Saturday night could not hold a one-run lead on two occasions and gave up four runs over five-plus innings. Then you have Sunday night’s performance by Chris Bassitt who could not get out of the third inning as the Braves finished off the series sweep.

The Mets now find themselves in second place in the NL East. The Braves’ magic number to clinch the division is one. The Mets are now looking at the wild card and a much more difficult path to a potential World Series title. They have nobody to blame but themselves as they went 4-7 in September against the Nationals, Marlins and Cubs: three bad baseball teams.

The hitting has gone away and the call-up of top prospect Francisco Alvarez reeked of desperation. The Atlanta Braves were relentless in their pursuit of the division title and it showed this weekend that the Mets were not up to the task. They got out hit, outpitched and it was not the best of weekends for manager Buck Showalter. It is surprising that a team that has been good for so long could come up so small when it counted the most, especially deGrom and Scherzer.

However, all is not lost. They are still going to the playoffs. But the weekend in Atlanta was eye-opening for sure.

