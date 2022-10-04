ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Former WNBA Player, Texas Longhorns Star Tiffany Jackson Dead At 37

Tiffany Jackson -- a former WNBA player and Texas Longhorns legend -- has passed away after her battle with cancer, her alma mater confirmed. The Texas women's basketball team announced the devastating news Monday evening, saying the former UT forward -- who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2015 -- died from the disease.
Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37

Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old. Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson...
WNBA Offseason: Los Angeles Sparks need their ducks in a row to hit the ground running in free agency

The Sparks’ season was a disaster. From Derek Fisher leaving early to the Liz Cambage contract divorce to the team missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, 2022 is a season Los Angeles would love to forget. But while forgetting would be good, the mess of 2022 has to be fixed to set up 2023. So, what do the Sparks have to address before another WNBA game is played?
Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
LeBron James' son Bronny is star of the show as trailer drops for season three of 'Top Class': Docuseries lifts lid on Sierra Canyon - high school basketball's 'most Instagrammed' team - as they go for state championship glory

LeBron James has long been extending his skill set off the field and has continued it through his executive-produced DocuSeries following his son, Bronny, and his Sierra Canyon teammates. James Jr., often under immense speculation as to his NBA credentials, will be eligible for the pros in two seasons, with...
Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas rekindles NBA expansion rumors, Sin City's long basketball history

For the Lakers, what happens in Vegas won't exactly stay in Vegas — it will be broadcast in front of a national audience across two nights. As part of their six-game preseason schedule, the Lakers will take the floor twice at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for games against the Suns and Timberwolves. In a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a show, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will star in one of the biggest shows in town, if only for two days.
Best Men’s Basketball Teams To Not Win A Title

There have been plenty of great teams of the years that failed to win a national championship. Sometimes they get beaten by even better teams, other times they just make a mistake or get unlucky. This is a list of some of the best teams to never win a championship.
