What a difficult few weeks for all of us. Floods, trees down, lack of power, students out of school, and more trouble than I’m sure I am capable of tallying up. Even for my family... my son and I had to go out in the rain to open the sewer drain. The tree limb I knew I should have cut down fell off, missing my new roof by inches. And, of course, my neighbor’s 20-year-old wooden fence came barreling down.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO