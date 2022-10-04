Read full article on original website
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County elementary school students are heading back to class Thursday inside a local high school after their school was damaged by Hurricane Ian. Riverdale Elementary School students will get back to class on Thursday, but this time within the halls of East River High School.
ocfl.net
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Storm Recovery Update #10 TODAY October 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a storm recovery update. Captain Ken Chapman, Salvation Army Area Commander. Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Danny Banks, Director of Public Safety, Orange County Government. Charles Williams, FEMA representative. Phillip Harris, American Red Cross Executive Director.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Council on Aging Closes Special Needs Shelter, Returns to Normal Service for the Osceola Community
The Osceola Council on Aging opened its doors as an Emergency Special Needs Shelter on Tuesday, September 27th at 2:00 pm in anticipation of Hurricane Ian passing through Central Florida. While in operation, the Council on Aging provided shelter for over 100 Osceola County special needs residents. The massive amount...
orangeobserver.com
Orange County to host free food distribution event today
Orange County and District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will be hosting a free food distribution event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tildenville Park, 202 Shongi Ave., Winter Garden. The event comes as a relief effort after Hurricane Ian's passing through the state of Florida in order to help...
Orlando-area homeless shelter floods as concerns about housing crisis mount
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freddy Clayton surveyed the former motel’s grounds, noting the piles of trash strewn about the grass and bits of building material near the entrances to rooms. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s a setback,” he said, “But it’s manageable for us.”...
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
click orlando
City officials announce updates for Altamonte Springs following Hurricane Ian
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs city officials announced a list of updates for public amenities Tuesday as crews continue to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Among the updates, officials provided the following list of openings and closures for city parks and centers. Openings. The city library...
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Mayor Demings extends State of Emergency Executive Order
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings signed an extension of the Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Orange Countyat a news briefing Monday afternoon. This order allows Orange County the flexibility to provide services, resources and support to residents. Also updated at the briefing were:. FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Federal...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County begins debris removal deployment Thursday
Prepping for debris removal? Make sure to separate items to be collected by vegetative debris, construction/demolition debris, appliances and electronics. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors are scheduled to deploy beginning on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to collect large storm debris. What to Expect. • Contractor crews will begin...
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of SR 528 reopen in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes of SR-528 have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. Traffic is moving again on westbound SR-528 after a crash Wednesday morning. Original report:. A crash has the westbound lanes of State Road 528 blocked Wednesday morning. The crash happened on 528 at...
click orlando
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
theapopkavoice.com
City of Apopka releases post-hurricane details
The City of Apopka, in its Apopka Proud weekly newsletter, released post-hurricane updates about its sanitation schedule, debris removal, federal assistance programs, and animal services for its residents. Sanitation Schedule. Normal residential curbside trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulky collection in the City of Apopka has resumed as of Monday,...
Hundreds of Orange County families being evicted after Hurricane Ian damages complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are now 200 Orange County families looking for new homes after being handed eviction notices at a flooded apartment complex. The entire first level of one apartment complex in the county is flooded, with many families losing their cars. Now, everyone on the first floor is being told to get out.
theapopkavoice.com
The state of District 2 after Hurricane Ian
What a difficult few weeks for all of us. Floods, trees down, lack of power, students out of school, and more trouble than I’m sure I am capable of tallying up. Even for my family... my son and I had to go out in the rain to open the sewer drain. The tree limb I knew I should have cut down fell off, missing my new roof by inches. And, of course, my neighbor’s 20-year-old wooden fence came barreling down.
WESH
Homes near Seminole County lake only accessible by boat due to record flooding
GENEVA, Fla. — Days after the storm passed, families across Central Florida are now dealing with record flooding. On Jungle Road in Geneva near Lake Harney, dozens of homes there remain flooded out and many remain under feet of water. People who live there can only access their homes by boat.
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
