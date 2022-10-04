ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

ocfl.net

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Storm Recovery Update #10 TODAY October 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a storm recovery update. Captain Ken Chapman, Salvation Army Area Commander. Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Danny Banks, Director of Public Safety, Orange County Government. Charles Williams, FEMA representative. Phillip Harris, American Red Cross Executive Director.
orangeobserver.com

Orange County to host free food distribution event today

Orange County and District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will be hosting a free food distribution event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tildenville Park, 202 Shongi Ave., Winter Garden. The event comes as a relief effort after Hurricane Ian's passing through the state of Florida in order to help...
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Mayor Demings extends State of Emergency Executive Order

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings signed an extension of the Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Orange Countyat a news briefing Monday afternoon. This order allows Orange County the flexibility to provide services, resources and support to residents. Also updated at the briefing were:. FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Federal...
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County begins debris removal deployment Thursday

Prepping for debris removal? Make sure to separate items to be collected by vegetative debris, construction/demolition debris, appliances and electronics. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors are scheduled to deploy beginning on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to collect large storm debris. What to Expect. • Contractor crews will begin...
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
theapopkavoice.com

City of Apopka releases post-hurricane details

The City of Apopka, in its Apopka Proud weekly newsletter, released post-hurricane updates about its sanitation schedule, debris removal, federal assistance programs, and animal services for its residents. Sanitation Schedule. Normal residential curbside trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulky collection in the City of Apopka has resumed as of Monday,...
theapopkavoice.com

The state of District 2 after Hurricane Ian

What a difficult few weeks for all of us. Floods, trees down, lack of power, students out of school, and more trouble than I’m sure I am capable of tallying up. Even for my family... my son and I had to go out in the rain to open the sewer drain. The tree limb I knew I should have cut down fell off, missing my new roof by inches. And, of course, my neighbor’s 20-year-old wooden fence came barreling down.
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
