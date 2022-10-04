KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elizabeth Dressel made her way back to East Tennessee after delivering a horse trailer full of goods to hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida. ”It’s nice because everyone is helping each other out, so it’s pretty. Everyone is uplifting one another. They’re going to be able to rebuild, there pretty much is a consensus down there that southwest Florida is a strong area and they’re going to come together and help each other out and rebuild,” said Dressel.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO