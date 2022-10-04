if u see flashing lights or hear sirens move over or stop. people just don't care anymore. it's just common sense. I've seen people cut in front of ambulances, funeral processions, etc. have some respect please. if it was your family u would be mad if someone did that to u.
I understand completely about the move over law. Memphis police need to use their lights sirens or something. I have seen several occasions where they run red lights turn before they are supposed to with out proceeding with caution. they drive dangerous with no warning at times.
Guess my question is… if you can't get over do to traffic, is slowing down to a crawl and moving as far left in your lane as you can acceptable?… there are ti@es you cannot get over… but… if you're down to a slow roll… no one should get hit…
