During Cloud hunting season, if you are afraid to move, you can still choose resorts where you can watch the sea of ​​clouds right from your room. Rock Garden Sapa Homestay is located in Hang Da village, Hau Chu Ngai village, Muong Hoa, Sa Pa, and Lao Cai. The resort is located at an altitude of 1,700 m. On days with a sea of ​​clouds, if viewed from above, the resort is almost covered in clouds. The resort is about 25 minutes from the center of Sa Pa by car along Muong Hoa street, many sections are quite bumpy. In return, visitors get to a rather unspoiled place, as isolated from the world. Photo: Resort.

