Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Miss. PSC chairman to re-approve DE Fastlink as ECT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell is signing documents of re-approval designating Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel. The MPSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to...
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes of Hope
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
WDAM-TV
SPECIAL REPORT: Lawsuit over alleged contamination from Jones Co. oil well
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New data in federal court filings allege soil and groundwater contamination at a Jones County property that was once an oilfield wastewater disposal well. The family living next door, Marlan and Deidra Baucum, said they believe unsafe practices at the site led to Deidra’s cancer....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Judge Tony Mozingo held a press conference to announce he is stepping down as the 15th Circuit Court Judge in Lamar County and will become the new executive director of Homes of Hope for Children. The press conference was held on Tuesday at 3 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Jones County compliance investigator named tops in state
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations. Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department...
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
WDAM-TV
Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is out with the old and in with the new as the Mississippi Department of Transportation begins the bridge replacement project for Hwy-42. This bridge runs over Tallahala Creek and connects Perry County to Forrest County. “That bridge was built in 1948, so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
WDAM-TV
SPECIAL REPORT: Jones Co. woman alleges oil well contamination caused cancer
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
WDAM-TV
Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. According to city officials, the moratorium will be on specific developments in the area known as Longleaf Village. That’s the area of North 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue between Hardy Street and 4th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Fast Fiber Internet expansion set for Jasper, Smith counties
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC has recently been awarded funds to provide Fast Fiber Internet to Jasper and Smith counties in Central Mississippi. An estimated 173 miles of fiber infrastructure is set for construction and will connect more than 1,400 homes and businesses to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical gigabit speeds and home phone services to portions of the Smith and Jasper communities.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
Travor Randle brings experience to Bobcats defensive backfield. With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely. Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Perry County...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office offering church security training
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Church is a place to worship for many people, but what happens if there is an unwelcome visitor?. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is now offering security training for any church that needs or wants extra protection. “Already year to date in 2022, we’ve...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education recently released new rankings for school districts across the state, and one local district increased its ranking significantly. Hattiesburg Public Schools made quite the jump on the State Department of Education’s grade scale, moving from a ‘D’ to an ‘A.’...
WDAM-TV
Ian disaster relief drive hosted by Laurel church wraps up Friday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is winding down efforts to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church will accept donations of adult hygiene items, baby diapers and wipes, snacks, insect repellent and first aid supplies through Friday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
WDAM-TV
MDOT issues Game Day road safety reminders
Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co. Perry County is out with the old and in with the new as the Mississippi Department of Transportation begins the bridge replacement project for Hwy-42. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT. |. The project covers a 14-mile span...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’. Hattiesburg Public Schools made quite the jump on the State Department of Education’s grade scale, moving from a ‘D’ to an ‘A.’. 10pm Headlines 10/3. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Live recording.
Comments / 1