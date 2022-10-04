ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Miss. PSC chairman to re-approve DE Fastlink as ECT

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell is signing documents of re-approval designating Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel. The MPSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes of Hope

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Youth Court Judge Tara Kitchens has stepped down from her position to accept a job at Homes of Hope for Children. Kitchens served as youth court judge for 12 years and said she is excited about her new role as executive director of Homes of Hope.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County compliance investigator named tops in state

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations. Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Special Report: Laurel Oil Well

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A special report on the Laurel Oil Well.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is out with the old and in with the new as the Mississippi Department of Transportation begins the bridge replacement project for Hwy-42. This bridge runs over Tallahala Creek and connects Perry County to Forrest County. “That bridge was built in 1948, so...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg says more funds are needed for the Hall Avenue East project.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. According to city officials, the moratorium will be on specific developments in the area known as Longleaf Village. That’s the area of North 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue between Hardy Street and 4th Street.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fast Fiber Internet expansion set for Jasper, Smith counties

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC has recently been awarded funds to provide Fast Fiber Internet to Jasper and Smith counties in Central Mississippi. An estimated 173 miles of fiber infrastructure is set for construction and will connect more than 1,400 homes and businesses to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical gigabit speeds and home phone services to portions of the Smith and Jasper communities.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department is hosting community fire safety events.
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Ian disaster relief drive hosted by Laurel church wraps up Friday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is winding down efforts to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church will accept donations of adult hygiene items, baby diapers and wipes, snacks, insect repellent and first aid supplies through Friday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

MDOT issues Game Day road safety reminders

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is planning $5.5 million for parks and recreation projects.
HATTIESBURG, MS

