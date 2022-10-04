Read full article on original website
Despite city initiatives, San Diego sees major drop in affordable housing unit permits
SAN DIEGO — In the throes of a housing crisis and surging rent prices, the city of San Diego saw a steep decline in the number of permits it issued for housing units dedicated to lower-income individuals and families last year. According to data from the California Department of...
7-month mark for San Diego area's first guaranteed income project
7-month mark for San Diego area's first guaranteed income project; data looks at how participants are using the monthly stipends
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income families
If you’re a San Diego resident, it will come as no surprise that the area’s high cost of living is putting a financial strain on many families. Median rent for a modest two-bedroom apartment in San Diego has climbed to $3,420 a month, up 26 percent over the past year. And according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11.8 percent of San Diegans live in poverty.
San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
San Diego County, City Resolve to Build 10,000 Housing Units on Government Land
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council Monday agreed unanimously on a resolution aligning the two bodies in plans to construct 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, use available funding for housing and explore residential density options. "The resolution the county and city passed...
Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated
Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
San Diego officials look to strengthen tenant protection following lifted ‘no fault’ eviction ban
Following the expiration of San Diego’s no-fault eviction protection, landlords can now terminate their tenants' lease agreements without cause or fault.
San Diego County has new top crop as agricultural value reaches $1.75 billion
For the first time in 12 years, San Diego County has a new top crop, while agricultural value exceeded $1.75 billion, according to the county's Crop Report released Wednesday. The report, which covers the 2021 growing season, showed that crop and commodity values fell for the first time from the previous year since 2018, by nearly 3.2% from $1.8 billion.
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity
Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
San Diego named America's 'greenest' city
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
Residents concerned about string of fires set at home on K Street
A man appeared in court Wednesday for a string of fires at one home in the San Diego community of Stockton, but neighbors don't think his arrest will be the end of it.
'Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego County public transit
Public transit throughout San Diego County will be free tomorrow 10/05/22. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says Free Ride Day is back, just in time for the Padres season closer. Rides on all of San Diego County's buses, trolleys and trains will be free Wednesday as "Free Ride Day" returns...
Mental health lifeline opens in Oceanside for military families
Oceanside now has a new resource for active duty service members, veterans and their families. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne says its purpose is to meet the increasing mental health needs of the men and women who have given so much. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic opened...
City Council passes ordinance for Commission on Police Practices
On Monday the San Diego City Council passed an ordinance further defining who is eligible to serve on the city’s Commission on Police Practices. The 25-member commission is expected to investigate shootings by police officers and deaths in police custody. Next, more details on the commitment by San Diego city and county leaders to build more affordable housing. Also, California is experiencing the driest three years ever recorded and we’re on track for a fourth year. The implications of a La Niña this winter for the state. And, a new book takes a look at the science of “belonging” during a time of polarization, how it plays a role in our mental and physical health, and how it can help lead to a society based on inclusiveness and human connection. Plus, Common Ground Theatre has been around since the Civil Rights era; now it starts a new era as the theatre in residence at La Jolla Playhouse. KPBS attended a rehearsal last week to find out how Common Ground is using the residency program to reach a larger audience. Finally, a conversation with Keith Corbin who traces his path as a former gang member who learned to cook in prison to a celebrated chef in a new memoir.
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
Power outages hit wide swath of San Diego area
A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for part of the morning Tuesday. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan Heights and Mountain View, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
Second San Diego County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis
North County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis; County officials confirm two, unrelated cases of active TB among transit riders
Medical bills for border wall injuries
The number of migrants hospitalized after falling from the border wall is at a record high, but who picks up the hospital bill? In other news, Oceanside has a new clinic offering mental health care for active duty service members, veterans and their families. Plus, we hear about how The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center came to fruition.
