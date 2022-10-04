Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Goudreau, Kellogg advance to Division 4 MHSAA girls golf state finals
Mackenzie Goudreau and her Montague golf teammate Natalie Kellogg advanced as individuals to the Division 4 MHSAA golf state finals on Tuesday afternoon. Both qualified after qualifying in the Division 4 regionals at Moss Ridge Golf Club in Ravenna. Goudreau shot a round of 78 and finished third. Kellogg tied...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon caps regular season with 3-0 victory over Montague
The North Muskegon boys soccer team wrapped up their regular season with a strong win over Montague on Wednesday evening. The Norse blanked the Wildcats 3-0 in a West Michigan Conference match. Gabe Lenius led the offense with a goal and an assist, while Brandon Winter and Ben Hoffer scored...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart improves to 19-4-4 overall in volleyball with win over Ravenna
The scores were all close, but Hart defeated visiting Ravenna in three straight sets 27-25, 25-19 and 25-20 in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers match at home Tuesday night. Ravenna led in the third set before the Pirates came storming back to secure the win. Kelsey Copenhaver had a consistent match...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington girls, Fremont boys take top spots at WMC Jamboree
The Ludington girls and the Fremont boys captured the top spots on Tuesday afternoon at the West Michigan Conference-Lakes cross country jamboree held at Oakridge high school. In the girls division Ludington finished with a team score of 23 points. They were followed by Whitehall (61), Manistee (78), Oakridge (91) and Montague (117).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced Ludington attack leads to three-set sweep of Mason County Central
Ludington hosted county rival Mason County Central in a girls’ volleyball match Tuesday and posted a 3-0 sweep. The Orioles won, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9. “The girls had a strong serving game,” Orioles coach Liz Holden said. “We got quite a few aces. This is our only game this week, and I think they really wanted to make the most of it. They played well, and too care of the ball.”
localsportsjournal.com
Martini, Volkers claim top spots at CSAA Jamboree
Kent City junior Sam Martini and Eagles sophomore Lila Volkers continued their winning ways on Tuesday afternoon at the CSAA Jamboree held at Lakeview as each of the runners claimed the top individual spots in their respective meets. In the girls division Kent City finished in second place with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague cruises past Manistee in three sets
Montague drew closer to the .500 mark for the season, and lifted its West Michigan Conference-Lakes record to 4-1 with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Manistee at home Tuesday night. The Wildcats had a fairly easy time against the Chippewas, winning each of the three sets by more than 10 points, 25-13, 25-11 and 25-14.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City defeats Reed City 4-0 in opening round of CSAA Bronze Tournament
The Kent City soccer team hosted Reed City in the first round of the CSAA Bronze conference tournament on Monday evening. The Eagles took home the 4-0 victory to advance to the second round. The Eagles were able to overcome Reed City’s defensive-oriented scheme that regularly stuffed all 11 Coyotes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Vanderstelt scores two goals to lead Whitehall past Fremont
The Whitehall boys soccer team claimed a West Michigan Conference win over Fremont on Monday evening. The Vikings topped the Packers by a score of 4-1. Corbin Vanderstelt led the way for the Vikings with a pair of goals. Also, Jack Houtteman and Kyler Frees added a goal apiece. John...
localsportsjournal.com
Rayo scores two goals to lead Hart past Orchard View
Hart’s boys soccer team ended the regular season in a positive way, registering an impressive 4-1 victory over Orchard View. The West Michigan Conference game was played at Hart. Team captain senior Tony Rayo played a big role in the win, tallying two goals and assisting on two others...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City sweeps White Cloud in CSAA Gold volleyball action
The Kent City volleyball team hosted the Indians of White Cloud in a CSAA Gold matchup on Monday. The Eagles beat the Indians in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, and 25-17. Eagles Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers proved why they were chosen as LSJ’s volleyball players of the month- Geers tallied 8 kills, 2 blocks, and 15 digs while Bowers added 9 kills and 13 digs.
localsportsjournal.com
Baker, Shepherd lead Whitehall past Fremont in four sets
FREMONT – — The Whitehall volleyball team took down Fremont in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Vikings earned the West Michigan Conference victory by set scores of 25-18, 14-25, 25-17 and 25-11. Chase Baker led for the Vikings with 15 digs and three aces, followed by Sydney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington’s Bearup chosen as LSJ swimmer of the month in September
Ludington freshman Madison Bearup has been named one of two Local Sports Journal swimmers of the month for September. Bearup recently qualified for the MHSAA Division 3 state meet in the 100 breaststroke at a double dual meet with Grand Haven and Holland Christian. She also qualified in the 200 Individual Medley at a recent meet with Grand Rapids Northview.
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee pulls out close win over Oakridge in Monday night soccer action
The first half was a struggle for Manistee, which couldn’t adjust to Oakridge’s formation and shape, but played strong defensively, resulting in a 0-0 tie after the first 40 minutes. But, the Chippewas regrouped during the intermission, made the necessary adjustments and scored a pair of goals for...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern gets by Marion in four sets
Mason County Eastern turned back visiting Marion, 3-1 in a big Western Michigan D League match at home Monday night. After the Cardinals opened the night with a 25-14 win in the first set, the Eagles came storming back to win the second set, 25-17. The two teams engaged in...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Is ‘miracle’ win the greatest football upset ever?
(CORRECTION: Midland was incorrectly named as the team that was upset by Bay City Central. It has been corrected to Mt. Pleasant.) Every once in a while, a shocking upset captures the attention of high school football team around the state. Anytime a highly-ranked team gets taken down, it’s cause for attention.
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby wins the Karen Kirk Memorial volleyball tournament
Shelby’s girls volleyball team went 4-0 on the day, utimately successfully defending the Karen Kirk Memorial tournament title Saturday at home. Kirk founded the Tigers’ volleyball program back in 1976. In pool play the Tigers won both sets from Holton (25-15 and 25-23) and Muskegon (25-10 and 25-13),...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington’s Stidham named LSJ tennis player of the month
Ludington junior Jack Stidham has been chosen as one of the two Local Sports Journal tennis athletes of the month for September. Stidham is 20-0 in singles matches in 2022 while helping to lead the Orioles to a 6-0 overall record through Sept. 20. “Jack is off to an amazing...
Northern Michigan From Above: Calming Flight Over Fife Lake
In today’s Northern Michigan From Above, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to Fife Lake.
recordpatriot.com
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
Comments / 0