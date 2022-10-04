Ludington hosted county rival Mason County Central in a girls’ volleyball match Tuesday and posted a 3-0 sweep. The Orioles won, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9. “The girls had a strong serving game,” Orioles coach Liz Holden said. “We got quite a few aces. This is our only game this week, and I think they really wanted to make the most of it. They played well, and too care of the ball.”

MASON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO