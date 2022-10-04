Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Giving pets a second chance after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has not just impacted people and their homes, it has also effected thousands of animals. Some shelters were damaged and animals had to be moved, while others are expecting an influx of new pets. And some pets got separated from their homes during the storm. Manatee County Animal Welfare joined the studio to talk about what they’re doing to help with this problem.
recordpatriot.com
Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks
Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Thursday morning. HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened today following the restoration of full power and water service to the 100-bed acute care hospital.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People throughout the Suncoast are opening up their hearts and their veins. Blood is badly needed at this moment, according to Suncoast Blood Centers. Leaders in the organization are calling on people throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough County to step forward and fill their banks, so local hospitals can get the help they need.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka City: Free Donations available to those in need
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens from Myakka City joined together to provide a helping Hand. Residents are encouraged to stop by the Myakka City community center to pick up donated items free of charge. According to organizers, the drive-thru style giveaway line is open through Friday, the 7th from 9...
WJHG-TV
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood hospital reopens after repairs
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital. “We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve...
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
News4Jax.com
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County schools aiming to reopen by Oct. 24
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Schools will remain closed for a bit longer, with officials saying they hope to reopen by Oct. 24. The School District confirms that all schools and ancillary facilities received hurricane damage and that four of the schools have no power. Most of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm-up on the way for the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues its grip on the Suncoast. This will provide us with dry weather and sunny skies into the weekend. We will watch the afternoon temperatures begin to climb. By tomorrow we will see afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Humidity over the weekend will slowly...
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
SMH dealing with an influx of patients, some repairs following Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During Hurricane Ian, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
Watch: Florida Man Shown Escaping Pine Island as Hurricane Ian Neared Shore
The man is shown fleeing hours before the storm temporarily removed access to the island's only bridge.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast View (Oct. 6, 2022)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On today’s episode of Suncoast View, Stephanie, Joey, and Linda discuss Lee County officials’ decision to evacuate too late. The Van Wezel previews its’ upcoming benefit concert, and Manatee County animals look to reunite with owners.
Mysuncoast.com
Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - As storm debris pickup gets underway in many areas of the Suncoast, the Englewood Water District has a request -- watch where you stack that yard waste. “As you clear your property ... do not stack any debris on or around your backflow, our meters, fire...
