Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
Ex-60 Minutes reporter Tracey Curro breaks her silence over 'distressing' assault charge - and how her years spent caring for her terminally ill father alongside her sister has 'divided extended family members'
A former 60 Minutes reporter has broken her silence after being charged with assault over a 'private family matter'. Tracey Curro, 59, was allegedly involved in an incident in North Queensland on August 19 which led to her being charged with common assault on Wednesday. 'It is distressing that a...
BBC
Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack
A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison. Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford. At Worcester Crown...
BBC
Man who tortured and pulled shotgun on boss jailed
An Angus employee who tortured his boss and pulled a loaded shotgun on him has been jailed for 40 months. Ronald McLennan subjected Ian Robertson to systematic violent bullying over 20 years and was found guilty by a jury of endangering his employer's life. McLennan was jailed at the High...
BBC
Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil
A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil. Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard...
BBC
Police inspector Dean Gittoes guilty of assault on teen
A police inspector has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old who filmed him outside a police station. Dean Gittoes, 49, had denied a charge of assault by beating but he was convicted at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court. The court was shown footage filmed by the teenager outside Merthyr Tydfil police...
Inside paedo Rolf Harris’ reclusive life after prison – neighbours selling up to wife’s health battle & dog heartbreak
DETAILS of his horrific crimes against children turned him from one of the nation’s most-loved entertainers to a despised recluse. Now Rolf Harris, 92, is reportedly “gravely ill” and unable to speak or eat without a tube since being diagnosed with neck cancer. It comes two years...
BBC
Weston-super-Mare baby death: Accused woman granted bail
A woman has appeared at crown court charged with murdering a newborn baby boy whose body was found in a garden. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, appeared before magistrates in Taunton on Tuesday and had been remanded in custody. The boy's body was found in a garden in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on...
BBC
Hull: Payout for man who lost leg after Castle Hill treatment delay
A man who had his right leg amputated after a developing blood clots following surgery has received £1.2m in compensation. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust admitted delays in referring him to the vascular surgery unit. The man's solicitors had alleged the delay meant an opportunity to prevent the...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
Lincolnshire: Former police officer in court on misconduct charges
A former police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office. Shaun Wheeler, 56, was charged over allegations he abused his powers for sexual purposes while serving as an officer with Lincolnshire Police. He is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with one...
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC
Alleged US fugitive has tattoos photographed to establish identity
An alleged fugitive facing extradition from Scotland to the US has had photos of his tattoos taken in prison as part of a bid to establish his identity. US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, who is said to have faked his own death to escape charges there. However, the...
BBC
Noah Donohoe: PPS reviews case for corporate manslaughter
A case of corporate manslaughter in connection with the death of the schoolboy Noah Donohoe is currently being reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS). Earlier this year, the PPS decided not to proceed with the case against the Department for Infrastructure. The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm...
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
BBC
Albert Amofa stabbing: Tracking device killers get longer jail terms
Two men who used a tracking device to ambush a motorist they then stabbed to death inside his car have had their minimum jail terms increased. Donald Owusu, 25, and Harvey Macfoy, 26, attacked Albert Amofa in his Mercedes after he arrived home in Croydon, south London in December 2019.
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
Yassar Yaqub: Officer who fired fatal shots had 'no alternative'
An armed officer who fatally shot a man during a police stop on a motorway slip road has told an inquest the suspect pointed a gun at him before he fired. Yassar Yaqub, 28, was the front-seat passenger in one of two cars travelling in convoy on the M62 when four covert police cars surrounded them in 2017.
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
