The Isley Brothers ft. 2 Chainz “The Plugs,” Lloyd Banks “Socialize” & More | Daily Visuals 10.3.22

It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve been blessed with some true R&B music as the genre’s been relegated to booty twerkin’ grooves. But fear not for some OGs of the baby makin’ music era have returned and they brought some rhythm and blues to get y’all all in your feelings.

Linking up with 2 Chainz for the visuals to “The Plug,” The Isley Brothers lay it down in the studio as only they can before Chainz swings through to drop his verse to compliment the track. This track gonna start a family or add to one somewhere out there, b.

Speaking of OG’s, G-Unit capo turned solo artist, Lloyd Banks returns to the rap scene, and in his clip for “Socialize” takes to the streets on the dolo tip and stomps through the streets of Queens like the gorilla he’s been known to be.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Jagged Edge, Sada Baby, and more.

THE ISLEY BROTHERS FT. 2CHAINZ – “THE PLUG”

LLOYD BANKS – “SOCIALIZE”

JAGGED EDGE – “INSEPERABLE”

SADA BABY – “KHIXO”

LOUGOTCASH & BOBBY SHMURDA – “FOREIGN SH*T”

KENNY MUNEY – “NOBODY”

OHGEESY – “KNOCK KNOCK”

TOKYO JETZ – “JUST RIDE”

KENZO B – “NO TWEAKIN”

HipHopWired

The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre Produced ‘Missionary’ Album

Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that Dr. Dre is producing his next album. As per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"

The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million

Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Armani Caesar ft. Westside Gunn “Paula Deen,” NBA YoungBoy “Made Rich” & More | Daily Visuals 9.29.22

Them Griselda artists sure love naming their songs after actual people don’t they? Westside Gunn keeps that tradition alive as he links up with Armani Caesar for her latest visual to keep things gully and glamourous. For her new visual to “Paula Deen,” Armani Caesar styles out in some fancy furs and iced out necklaces […] The post Armani Caesar ft. Westside Gunn “Paula Deen,” NBA YoungBoy “Made Rich” & More | Daily Visuals 9.29.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
